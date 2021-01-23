PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Vance McDonald is retiring.

The 30-year-old announced the decision Friday, less than two weeks after his eighth season came to an end when the AFC North champion Steelers were upset by Cleveland in the opening round of the playoffs.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Character concerns go beyond PEDs in this Hall of Fame vote
National Sports
AP

Character concerns go beyond PEDs in this Hall of Fame vote

  • By NOAH TRISTER AP Baseball Writer

Like many baseball writers, C. Trent Rosecrans viewed the Hall of Fame vote as a labor of love. The ballot would arrive around the end of November, and it would keep him occupied for much of December. He’d write down his research on players in a notebook and feel butterflies when putting his…

Hammerin' Hank passes
National Sports

Hammerin' Hank passes

ATLANTA (AP) - Hank Aaron, who endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth's home run record and gracefully left his mark with 755 homers and a legacy as one of baseball's greatest all-around players, died Friday. He was 86.

National Sports
AP

AP source: Zimmerman, Nats agree at $1M, pending physical

  • By HOWARD FENDRICH AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — First baseman Ryan Zimmerman is returning to the Washington Nationals after sitting out the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, agreeing in principle to a $1 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday.

+3
NFL draft early entry list has 3 national title-winning QBs
National Sports
AP

NFL draft early entry list has 3 national title-winning QBs

  • By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Sports Writer

Ohio State junior quarterback Justin Fields is among 98 players granted special eligibility by the NFL into the league's draft, while national championship-winning QBs Mac Jones from Alabama and Trevor Lawrence from Clemson are among another 30 players eligible after completing their degrees…

+6
Chiefs' Reid, Bills' McDermott to match wits for AFC title
National Sports
AP

Chiefs' Reid, Bills' McDermott to match wits for AFC title

  • By DAVE SKRETTA AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ten years after firing Sean McDermott as his defensive coordinator, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid will stare across the field inside Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday and see his protégé trying to spoil his hopes of a Super Bowl repeat.

National Sports
AP

Kang tops Korda sisters, takes lead in LPGA Tour opener

  • By JEFF BABINEAU Associated Press

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Danielle Kang managed to steal some of the spotlight from the Korda sisters on Thursday as the LPGA Tour opened its 71st season with a winners-only field at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.

+3
Canes' season paused, while Caps play on without 4 regulars
National Sports
AP

Canes' season paused, while Caps play on without 4 regulars

  • By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Hockey Writer

Rod Brind'Amour lamented Carolina's season coming to a screeching halt despite doing “a great job” adhering to pandemic protocols. For Peter Laviolette, his Washington Capitals will keep playing for the next week without four prominent players who broke the rules.

+2
Chiefs' Mahomes takes most of snaps in Thursday practice
National Sports
AP

Chiefs' Mahomes takes most of snaps in Thursday practice

  • By DAVE SKRETTA AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes took the majority of first-team reps in practice Thursday, even though he remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, raising expectations that he will start in the AFC championship game against the Buffalo Bills.