PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers' playoff flameout cost offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner and two assistants their jobs.

The team announced Thursday it would not renew the contracts of Fichtner, offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett, and secondary coach Tom Bradley following a 48-37 loss to Cleveland on Sunday night. The club also said tight ends coach James Daniels is retiring after 17 seasons in that position.

Olympic swimmer released but ordered to stay away from DC
  • By COLLEEN SLEVIN Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — A five-time Olympic swimming medalist charged with participating in a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol was released from federal custody Thursday but ordered to stay away from Washington, D.C. until after next week's inauguration.

AP Exclusive: MLB suspends political donations after DC riot
  • By JAKE SEINER AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is suspending all political contributions in the wake of last week's invasion of the U.S. Capitol by a mob loyal to President Donald Trump, joining a wave of major corporations rethinking their efforts to lobby Washington.

Hawks-Suns game latest to be called off by NBA amid virus
  • By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer

The Phoenix Suns are now the latest NBA team to deal with contact tracing issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, and their game Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks was called off by the league after it was learned they wouldn’t have enough players cleared to participate.