PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers' playoff flameout cost offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner and two assistants their jobs.
The team announced Thursday it would not renew the contracts of Fichtner, offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett, and secondary coach Tom Bradley following a 48-37 loss to Cleveland on Sunday night. The club also said tight ends coach James Daniels is retiring after 17 seasons in that position.
GENEVA (AP) — The Swiss supreme court explained Friday why it has ordered a retrial for Olympic swimming champion Sun Yang in a doping case, citing anti-China bias related to killing dogs for food by one of the judges in the case.
TOKYO (AP) — Japanese cabinet minister Taro Kono has said “anything can happen” in regard to the postponed Tokyo Olympics, raising more doubts about the games scheduled to begin in just over six months.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Urban Meyer agreed to become head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday, leaving the broadcast booth and returning to the sidelines after a two-year absence that followed another health scare.
DENVER (AP) — A five-time Olympic swimming medalist charged with participating in a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol was released from federal custody Thursday but ordered to stay away from Washington, D.C. until after next week's inauguration.
NEW YORK (AP) — As the Nets were closing in on the deal for James Harden, general manager Sean Marks wanted to know if his two superstars really wanted to share the stage — not to mention the ball — with a third.
Andy Murray has tested positive for the coronavirus days just before he was due to leave Britain for the Australian Open, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Brian Robbins directed “Varsity Blues” and was the producer of “Coach Carter,” but both of those might have been eclipsed last Sunday with Nickelodeon's successful kids-oriented broadcast of an NFL playoff game.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — LeBron James scored 26 points and the Los Angeles Lakers routed the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-99 on Wednesday night for their franchise-record seventh straight road victory to start the season.
Five-time Olympic swimming medalist Klete Keller was charged Wednesday with participating in a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol after video emerged that appeared to show him among those storming the building last week.
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball is suspending all political contributions in the wake of last week's invasion of the U.S. Capitol by a mob loyal to President Donald Trump, joining a wave of major corporations rethinking their efforts to lobby Washington.
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn fan Bryan Jackson says he thought his taste buds were safe when he joked last week on Twitter that he'd drink a spoonful of hot sauce if his Huskies came from behind to beat Marquette.
Home-field advantage in the playoffs is overrated for Ravens coach John Harbaugh, who has found that the road to success in the postseason usually involves packing his bags and getting the heck out of Baltimore.
The Phoenix Suns are now the latest NBA team to deal with contact tracing issues related to the coronavirus pandemic, and their game Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks was called off by the league after it was learned they wouldn’t have enough players cleared to participate.
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur and Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay say their friendship and shared history shouldn't have much of an impact on their teams’ upcoming NFC divisional playoff matchup.
HONOLULU (AP) — For the 31 players at the Sony Open who took the 30-minute flight over from Maui, the decision to play was easy. They're already in Hawaii, guaranteed a tropical climate and the course at sea level is an easy walk.
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant had 34 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds, Bruce Brown made a huge contribution while starting for the absent Kyrie Irving, and the Brooklyn Nets rallied from 18 down to beat the Denver Nuggets 122-116 on Tuesday night.