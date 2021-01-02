PITTSBURGH (AP) - Mike Tomlin has a theory on what makes Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt go.

"T.J. is visiting from another planet, to be quite honest with you," the longtime Pittsburgh head coach said this week when asked about Watt's spectacular 2020.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

+8
Chris Paul helps Suns hold off Nuggets, improve to 5-1
National Sports
AP

Chris Paul helps Suns hold off Nuggets, improve to 5-1

  • By PAT GRAHAM AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Chris Paul hit a clutch jumper with 7.3 seconds remaining after a successful coach's challenge on the other end and the Phoenix Suns moved to 5-1 for the first time since 2009-10 by holding off the scuffling Denver Nuggets 106-103 on Friday night.