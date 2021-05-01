PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers headed into the offseason intent on finding ways to become a little less reliant on quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.

Enter Najee Harris, Matt Freiermuth and Kendrick Green.

Kansas hiring Buffalo's Leipold as football coach

  • By DAVE SKRETTA AP Sports Writer

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Kansas is hiring Buffalo coach Lance Leipold as its next coach, a person familiar with the decision tells The Associated Press, turning over one of college football's worst programs to a longtime Division III coach with Midwestern roots.

Guentzel lifts playoff-bound Pens past Caps

WASHINGTON (AP) - Jake Guentzel scored his 22nd goal 2:11 into overtime to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-4 victory over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night in a result that clinched both teams' place in the playoffs.

Bradley has no stress and no bogeys to lead at Innisbrook
Bradley has no stress and no bogeys to lead at Innisbrook

  • By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Keegan Bradley can't recall having an easier time than he did Thursday at Innisbrook. He missed only one green. His longest par putt was just over 4 feet. It added to a 7-under 64 and another great start in the Valspar Championship.

Chattanooga assistant fired over tweet sues to get job back

  • By TERESA M. WALKER AP Sports Writer

A Chattanooga football assistant coach fired over a social media post disparaging the state of Georgia and voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams is suing to get his job back along with back pay and damages. He contends his First Amendment rights were violated.

When Spoelstra and Popovich face off, the respect is clear
When Spoelstra and Popovich face off, the respect is clear

  • By TIM REYNOLDS AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — The postgame routine between San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich and Miami’s Erik Spoelstra is almost always the same. A handshake or embrace near midcourt at the final buzzer. They exchange a few words. They laugh. And then the coaches head off in opposite directions.