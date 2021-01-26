Steelers promote Canada to offensive coordinator

MATT CANADA

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers didn't look very far to find a new offensive coordinator, promoting quarterbacks coach Matt Canada to the position on Monday to replace Randy Fichtner.

The Steelers opted not to renew Fichtner's contract following a first-round playoff loss to Cleveland. Pittsburgh will now turn to Canada - hired a year ago to help develop a relationship with Ben Roethlisberger and mentor young backups Mason Rudolph and Josh Dobbs - to inject some life into an offense that sputtered down the stretch. The Steelers lost five of their final six games following an 11-0 start and finished last in the NFL in both yards rushing and yards per carry.

Pens outlast Rangers
National Sports

Pens outlast Rangers

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Jake Guentzel scored the 100th goal of his NHL career with less than two minutes remaining, rallying the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 3-2 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday night.

+7
Boston finishes strong, No. 4 South Carolina tops LSU 69-65
National Sports
AP

Boston finishes strong, No. 4 South Carolina tops LSU 69-65

  • By BRETT MARTEL AP Sports Writer

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Other than the rainbow braids tied in a ponytail that dangled against the back of South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston's jersey, there wasn't much to set the AP preseason All-American apart from her LSU competitors for most of the first three quarters.