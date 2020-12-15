Steelers reeling after loss

PITTSBURGH (AP) - It's not the first time Ben Roethlisberger has openly - if knowingly - questioned his own skillset.
At the end of the 2016 season, the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback hinted at retiremen t and let the question linger for months. Following an ugly loss to Jacksonville in October 2017, he semi-sarcastically suggested he didn't have it anymore.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Ron Harper Jr. scored 19 of his 27 points in the second half, and No. 19 Rutgers won its Big Ten opener for the first time in school history, grinding past Maryland 74-60 Monday night.
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Tara VanDerveer and Tennessee's Pat Summitt planned home-and-home series whenever their schedules allowed, two power programs in opposite regions of the country ready to test their teams against a fellow great. Ready to challenge themselves as coaches, too.
HOUSTON (AP) — A Lim Kim made her first U.S. Women's Open appearance a memorable one Monday, closing with three straight birdies to tie the record for the largest comeback and win the biggest event in women's golf.
PARIS (AP) — Gerard Houllier, a Frenchman who won three titles in one season as manager of English club Liverpool following a disappointing spell as the coach of France's national team, has died. He was 73.
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer tied the late Pat Summitt as winningest women’s coach in NCAA Division I basketball history with 1,098 on Sunday night as the top-ranked Cardinal beat rival California 83-38.
DETROIT (AP) — Aaron Rodgers ran for a tiebreaking score in the third quarter and threw three touchdown passes and the Green Bay Packers beat the Detroit Lions 31-24 Sunday and clinched the NFC North title.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — T.Y. Hilton caught two touchdown passes from Philip Rivers, Jonathan Taylor rushed for a career-best 150 yards and two scores, and the Indianapolis Colts solidified their spot in the AFC playoff race with a 44-27 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Derrick Henry never asked to stay in the game. His Tennessee teammates made sure coach Mike Vrabel knew just how close the league's leading rusher was to another 200-yard day.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs overcame a 30-yard sack, four turnovers and a 10-point deficit Sunday to clinch their fifth consecutive AFC West title by beating Miami 33-27 on Sunday.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Lee Westwood clinched the Race to Dubai title to end a season as the European Tour’s No. 1 player for the third time, at the age of 47, after a crazy finish to the DP World Tour Championship won in dramatic circumstances by Matt Fitzpatrick on Sunday.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Deiveson Figueiredo and Brandon Moreno fought to a thrilling majority draw at UFC 256 on Saturday, with Figuereido setting a UFC record with two defenses of his flyweight title in three weeks.