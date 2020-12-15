Steelers reeling after loss

AP Steelers' quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw a pair of costly interceptions against Buffalo on Sunday night.

 Jeffrey T. Barnes

PITTSBURGH (AP) - It's not the first time Ben Roethlisberger has openly - if knowingly - questioned his own skillset.

At the end of the 2016 season, the longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback hinted at retiremen t and let the question linger for months. Following an ugly loss to Jacksonville in October 2017, he semi-sarcastically suggested he didn't have it anymore.

Stanford's VanDerveer poised to break wins record by Summitt
Stanford's VanDerveer poised to break wins record by Summitt

  • By JANIE McCAULEY AP Sports Writer

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Tara VanDerveer and Tennessee's Pat Summitt planned home-and-home series whenever their schedules allowed, two power programs in opposite regions of the country ready to test their teams against a fellow great. Ready to challenge themselves as coaches, too.

Hilton, Taylor lead Colts' 44-27 rout of fading Raiders
Hilton, Taylor lead Colts' 44-27 rout of fading Raiders

  • By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — T.Y. Hilton caught two touchdown passes from Philip Rivers, Jonathan Taylor rushed for a career-best 150 yards and two scores, and the Indianapolis Colts solidified their spot in the AFC playoff race with a 44-27 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

Westwood wins Race to Dubai title for 3rd time at age 47

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Lee Westwood clinched the Race to Dubai title to end a season as the European Tour’s No. 1 player for the third time, at the age of 47, after a crazy finish to the DP World Tour Championship won in dramatic circumstances by Matt Fitzpatrick on Sunday.