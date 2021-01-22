CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers are finalizing a trade to send troubled forward Kevin Porter Jr. to the Houston Rockets for a future draft pick, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Thursday night.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ten years after firing Sean McDermott as his defensive coordinator, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid will stare across the field inside Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday and see his protégé trying to spoil his hopes of a Super Bowl repeat.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Jacy Sheldon scored 20 points, including a 3-pointer and two free throws in the final 48 seconds, and No. 17 Ohio State beat No. 11 Michigan 81-77 on Thursday, spoiling Naz Hillmon's 50-point, 16-rebound performance.
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Danielle Kang managed to steal some of the spotlight from the Korda sisters on Thursday as the LPGA Tour opened its 71st season with a winners-only field at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.
Rod Brind'Amour lamented Carolina's season coming to a screeching halt despite doing “a great job” adhering to pandemic protocols. For Peter Laviolette, his Washington Capitals will keep playing for the next week without four prominent players who broke the rules.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes took the majority of first-team reps in practice Thursday, even though he remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, raising expectations that he will start in the AFC championship game against the Buffalo Bills.
Tennessee has hired UCF athletic director Danny White as the Volunteers' new athletic director just three days after the firing of football coach Jeremy Pruitt and athletic director Phillip Fulmer's retirement.
CLEVELAND (AP) - Kyrie Irving returned from his personal "pause" to score 37 points in his first game with Kevin Durant and James Harden but the new-look, star-studded Brooklyn Nets gave up 42 to Collin Sexton and lost 147-135 in double overtime to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Kyrie Irving returned from his personal “pause” to score 37 points in his first game with Kevin Durant and James Harden but the new-look, star-studded Brooklyn Nets gave up 42 to Collin Sexton and lost 147-135 in double overtime to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.
Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott is stepping down at the end of June, ending an 11-year tenure in which the conference landed a transformational billion dollar television deal but struggled to keep up with some of its Power Five peers when it came to revenue and exposure.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — When Tom Brady drops back in the pocket he has a bunch of options to attack opposing defenses, including a talented collection of receivers that's possibly the best he's played with in more than a decade — maybe even his entire career.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, but practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday, raising hopes that the reigning Super Bowl MVP can play in Sunday's AFC title game against Buffalo.
Justin Thomas intends to go through an individual training program to “become a better person” after he was picked up uttering a homophobic slur under his breath when he missed a putt at a tournament in Hawaii this month.
NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder George Springer became the most prominent among baseball’s free agents to reach an agreement, a $150 million, six-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
NEW YORK (AP) — Jared Porter lasted just 38 days as New York Mets general manager, fired for cause Wednesday about nine hours after ESPN reported he sent sexually explicit, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 while he was working for the Chicago Cubs.