PITTSBURGH (AP) - Dwayne Haskins will attempt to kick-start his career with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers signed the former Washington quarterback to a futures contract on Thursday, giving the 23-year-old a second chance after he flamed out in the nation's capital in less than two seasons.

Chiefs' Reid, Bills' McDermott to match wits for AFC title
  • By DAVE SKRETTA AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Ten years after firing Sean McDermott as his defensive coordinator, Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid will stare across the field inside Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday and see his protégé trying to spoil his hopes of a Super Bowl repeat.

Kang tops Korda sisters, takes lead in LPGA Tour opener

  • By JEFF BABINEAU Associated Press

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Danielle Kang managed to steal some of the spotlight from the Korda sisters on Thursday as the LPGA Tour opened its 71st season with a winners-only field at the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions.

+3
Canes' season paused, while Caps play on without 4 regulars
  • By STEPHEN WHYNO AP Hockey Writer

Rod Brind'Amour lamented Carolina's season coming to a screeching halt despite doing “a great job” adhering to pandemic protocols. For Peter Laviolette, his Washington Capitals will keep playing for the next week without four prominent players who broke the rules.

Sexton leads Cavs past Nets in double OT

CLEVELAND (AP) - Kyrie Irving returned from his personal "pause" to score 37 points in his first game with Kevin Durant and James Harden but the new-look, star-studded Brooklyn Nets gave up 42 to Collin Sexton and lost 147-135 in double overtime to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

Bucs' rebuild ramping up
  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Ben Cherington is tearing it all down. All of it. It's the only way the Pittsburgh Pirates general manager sees a way forward.

+6
Irving returns, but new-look Nets beaten by Cavs in 2 OTs
  • By TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kyrie Irving returned from his personal “pause” to score 37 points in his first game with Kevin Durant and James Harden but the new-look, star-studded Brooklyn Nets gave up 42 to Collin Sexton and lost 147-135 in double overtime to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday night.

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott stepping down at end of June

  • By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott is stepping down at the end of June, ending an 11-year tenure in which the conference landed a transformational billion dollar television deal but struggled to keep up with some of its Power Five peers when it came to revenue and exposure.

AP source: Springer agrees to $150M, 6-year deal with Jays

  • By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder George Springer became the most prominent among baseball’s free agents to reach an agreement, a $150 million, six-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

Mets fire Porter after 38 days for explicit texts in 2016
  • By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Jared Porter lasted just 38 days as New York Mets general manager, fired for cause Wednesday about nine hours after ESPN reported he sent sexually explicit, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 while he was working for the Chicago Cubs.