Steelers sign GM Colbert to one-year extansion

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Kevin Colbert is sticking with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The team's long-time general manager signed a one-year contract extension Monday that runs through the 2022 NFL draft.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Evgeni Malkin scored on a power play for his 1,100th career point and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Monday night.
NEW YORK (AP) - UConn is in its normal spot with a No. 1 seed for the women's NCAA Tournament. Familiar territory for Stanford and South Carolina, too.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — LeBron James had a triple-double with 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, leading the injury-depleted Los Angeles Lakers past the Golden State Warriors 128-97 on Monday night.
DALLAS (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 22 points, Marcus Morris Sr. added 14 in a rare start and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-99 on Monday night.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland was among three players who withdrew from the Honda Classic on Monday after testing positive for the coronavirus.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Alexander Ovechkin matched Phil Esposito for sixth on the NHL's career list with his 717th goal and the Washington Capitals beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-0 on Monday night.
North Carolina State is a No. 1 seed in the women's NCAA Tournament for the first time in school history.
The NCAA's efforts to allow athletes to earn money from personal endorsement and sponsorship deals are stuck in limbo, and June is shaping up to be a potentially busy and important month for college sports.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Linebacker Shaquil Barrett has agreed to a four-year, $72 million contract to remain with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are aren’t wasting time doing whatever’s necessary to retain key components of their Super Bowl-winning roster.
Gonzaga has completed a start-to-finish run atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll.
Indiana has fired coach Archie Miller after four mediocre seasons, a person with knowledge of the decision told to The Associated Press on Monday.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - The resilience it takes to get through a nerve-jangling Sunday at Sawgrass was nothing compared with what Justin Thomas had been through already this year.
AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Joey Logano has won a few times at Phoenix Raceway and knows a good restart when he feels one. With 25 laps to go Sunday, he got a good run on the green flag, dipped down low on the dogleg and felt great.
Marvelous Marvin Hagler stopped Thomas Hearns in a fight that lasted less than eight minutes yet was so epic that it still lives in boxing lore. Two years later he was so disgusted after losing a decision to Sugar Ray Leonard - stolen, he claimed, by the judges - that he never fought again.
This is the annual story to tell you how to win your office NCAA tournament pool. We will begin with one important caveat.
This easily could be the most amazin' at-bat of the entire season.
Gonzaga will be the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament as it tries to complete the first undefeated season in 35 years.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Justin Thomas found the right time for a near-perfect performance to put a rough start to the year behind him, rallying from three shots behind with bold play to close with a 4-under 68 and win The Players Championship on Sunday.
The biggest mystery leading into a March Madness bracket reveal more than a year in the making had little to do with bubble teams or top seeds. Instead, it was the not-so-simple matter of which programs would be healthy enough to play.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu both scored 16 points, both grabbed nine rebounds and both made key plays in overtime to give No. 3 Illinois a 91-88 victory over No. 9 Ohio State on Sunday for its first Big Ten Tournament title since 2005.
LONDON (AP) — It says a lot about Arsenal's struggles that not even a first north London derby win in more than two years does much for its Premier League targets.
Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones has agreed to a new deal with the Green Bay Packers and won’t be exploring free agency.
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Washington Nationals pitcher Stephen Strasburg left his second spring training start in the third inning Sunday because of a problem with his left calf that he calls “nothing major.”
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Fewer Americans expect to fill out brackets for the NCAA's college basketball tournament this year, but the overall number of people making bets on March Madness should remain about the same as the last time the tournament was held, according to the gambling indust…
KANSAS City, Mo. (AP) — Queen Egbo scored 18 points and 11 rebounds and No. 6 Baylor beat West Virginia 76-50 to win the Big 12 Tournament on Sunday.
The latest from NCAA Tournament selection Sunday (all times EDT):
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Herbert Jones drove for a go-ahead layup with 19.5 seconds and No. 6 Alabama won the Southeastern Conference Tournament for the first time since 1991, holding off a late flurry to edge LSU 80-79 Sunday.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Free agency feels a lot like recruiting to new Jaguars coach Urban Meyer. Watching film. Wooing players. Finding the right fits.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is into his second full week on the bench after having a pacemaker inserted and says he's feeling “awesome.”
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wayne Tinkle shuffled across toward the sideline, the streamers wrapped around his ankles creating a confetti wake. Remnants from a cut-down net dangled around his neck as the Oregon State coach heaved the game ball into the stands.
An NBA-record five players had triple-doubles Saturday, including former MVPs Giannis Antetokounmpo and Russell Westbrook in the same game.
GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Michael Devoe scored 20 points and Georgia Tech shot 52% after halftime to beat No. 15 Florida State 80-75 in Saturday night’s Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship game.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Matt Coleman scored a career-high 30 points, Jericho Simms added a career-best 21 and No. 13 Texas was poised at the foul line down the stretch in beating No. 12 Oklahoma State 91-86 on Saturday night to give the Longhorns their first Big 12 Tournament title.
Marvin Hagler, the middleweight boxing great whose title reign and career ended with a split-decision loss to “Sugar” Ray Leonard in 1987, died Saturday. He was 66.
New York Yankees star DJ LeMahieu launched a three-run homer, and that was all for Pittsburgh starter JT Brubaker.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Lee Westwood gets another shot at winning The Players Championship, and another crack at Bryson DeChambeau.
LONDON (AP) — Manchester City only needs to win five of its remaining eight games to secure the Premier League trophy.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 18 of his 26 points in the first half, and No. 3 Illinois beat No. 5 Iowa 82-71 on Saturday to advance to the Big Ten Tournament title game.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Cameron Thomas scored 21 points and third-seeded LSU upset eighth-ranked Arkansas 78-71 on Saturday to reach the Southeastern Conference Tournament championship for the first time since 1993.
2Immediate Child Welfare Career Opportunity Forest County…
Country Home in Franklin, Sandycreek Twp.Franklin School …
Moving Sale 1437 Pittsburgh Rd, Franklin. March 19 & …
Oil City Area School District is seeking a High School/Mi…
WANTED - Large Rocks/Boulders for building wall. Will pic…
Lost: Small, all-black female cat, in the vicinity of Fis…
Lost at Polk Cuttoff: black and white 11 year old Boston …
Found Collie mix, Lucinda area on March 9th. Please conta…