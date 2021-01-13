Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur and Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay say their friendship and shared history shouldn't have much of an impact on their teams’ upcoming NFC divisional playoff matchup.
HONOLULU (AP) — For the 31 players at the Sony Open who took the 30-minute flight over from Maui, the decision to play was easy. They're already in Hawaii, guaranteed a tropical climate and the course at sea level is an easy walk.
NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant had 34 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds, Bruce Brown made a huge contribution while starting for the absent Kyrie Irving, and the Brooklyn Nets rallied from 18 down to beat the Denver Nuggets 122-116 on Tuesday night.
By STEPHEN WADE and YURI KAGEYAMA
Associated Press
TOKYO (AP) — Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga declared a state of emergency last week for Tokyo and surrounding areas. Amid the surging virus, he again promised the postponed Tokyo Olympics would be “safe and secure” and tried to disconnect the state of emergency from the fate of the Games.
NCAA President Mark Emmert expressed frustration Tuesday with the delay in moving ahead with proposals surrounding athletes' ability to make money and to freely transfer to another school and said he remains committed to getting those things done in 2021.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Thousands of excited football fans partied in streets around the University of Alabama after the Crimson Tide defeated Ohio State 52-24 for the national championship, ignoring pleas for common sense and safety at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
NEW YORK (AP) - The NBA called off two more games because of COVID-related and contact tracing issues on Monday, and the Miami Heat were preparing to be without as many as eight players - including All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo - for several days because of possible exposure to the …
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - DeVonta Smith was uncoverable, Najee Harris unstoppable and Mac Jones impeccable. With a performance that was both surgical and explosive, No. 1 Alabama won the College Football Playoff national championship game 52-24 against No. 3 Ohio State on Monday night.
CLEVELAND (AP) - Nervously sitting in front of a TV while secluded in his basement at home, coach Kevin Stefanski watched his Browns' shocking playoff win - the team's first in 26 years - like one of the team's many long-suffering, faithful fans.
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said on Monday night that he will not receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, saying “remaining true to the people, team and country I love outweigh the benefits of any individual award.”
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders player Josh Jacobs won't face a driving under the influence charge in his single-vehicle crash last week near McCarran International Airport, authorities said Monday.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have fired coach Doug Pederson, less than three years after he led them to the franchise's only Super Bowl title, two people familiar with the move told The Associated Press.
The NBA called off two more games because of COVID-related and contact tracing issues, postponing Monday’s game in Dallas between the Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans as well as Tuesday’s matchup in Chicago between the Bulls and the Boston Celtics.
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko defended his country’s ability to host this year’s hockey world championships on Monday by ridiculing the United States following the violent attack at the Capitol.
TOKYO (AP) — More than 80% of people in Japan who were surveyed in two polls in the last few days say the Tokyo Olympics should be canceled or postponed, or say they believe the Olympics will not take place.