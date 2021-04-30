Steelers take Alabama RB Harris

WASHINGTON (AP) - Jake Guentzel scored his 22nd goal 2:11 into overtime to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-4 victory over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night in a result that clinched both teams' place in the playoffs.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kevin Durant scored a season-high 42 points, including 22 in the third quarter, and the Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn Nets glided to a 130-113 victory over the depleted Indiana Pacers on Thursday night.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars made the easiest and maybe most significant selection in franchise history when they chose Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the first pick in the NFL draft Thursday night.
PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Keegan Bradley can't recall having an easier time than he did Thursday at Innisbrook. He missed only one green. His longest par putt was just over 4 feet. It added to a 7-under 64 and another great start in the Valspar Championship.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst reiterated Thursday that the team remains committed to quarterback Aaron Rodgers amid a report the reigning MVP doesn’t want to return to Green Bay.
A Chattanooga football assistant coach fired over a social media post disparaging the state of Georgia and voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams is suing to get his job back along with back pay and damages. He contends his First Amendment rights were violated.
Tyler Tumminia is leaving the door open should members of the Professional Women’s Hockey Players’ Association ever want to reach out to the National Women’s Hockey League in a bid to thaw what has been a chilly relationship.
MIAMI (AP) — The postgame routine between San Antonio’s Gregg Popovich and Miami’s Erik Spoelstra is almost always the same. A handshake or embrace near midcourt at the final buzzer. They exchange a few words. They laugh. And then the coaches head off in opposite directions.
PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul scored 28 points, Devin Booker added 21 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Los Angeles Clippers 109-101 on Wednesday night to clinch a spot in the playoffs for the first time in 11 years.
PALM HARBOR, Fla. (AP) — Paul Casey is going for his third straight victory at the Valspar Championship, a feat difficult enough that only eight times in the last 40 years has a player won the same tournament at least three times in a row.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Receiver Antonio Brown has agreed to return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a one-year contract that could be worth up to $6.5 million, including incentives, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
TAMPA, FLA. (AP) — Kevin Durant scored seven of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, Jeff Green had 22 points and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Toronto Raptors 116-103 Tuesday night and clinched a playoff spot.