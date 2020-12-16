PITTSBURGH (AP) - The suddenly struggling Pittsburgh Steelers gave their battered offensive line a fresh face by signing Danny Isidora off Kansas City's practice squad on Tuesday.
Isidora joins a group in need of healthy bodies. Left guard Matt Feiler was placed on injured reserve on Monday with a pectoral injury. His replacement, rookie Kevin Dotson, is battling a shoulder injury and right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor tweaked his ankle in a loss to Buffalo on Sunday night.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored a career-high 33 points and grabbed 13 rebounds in only 25 minutes to lead No. 13 Illinois past Minnesota 92-65 in the Big Ten opener for both teams Tuesday night.
CANASTOTA, N.Y. (AP) — Floyd Mayweather, who captured 11 world titles in five weight divisions and retired unbeaten, former heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko, and Laila Ali have been elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame and Museum.
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Ron Harper Jr. scored 19 of his 27 points in the second half, and No. 19 Rutgers won its Big Ten opener for the first time in school history, grinding past Maryland 74-60 Monday night.
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Tara VanDerveer and Tennessee's Pat Summitt planned home-and-home series whenever their schedules allowed, two power programs in opposite regions of the country ready to test their teams against a fellow great. Ready to challenge themselves as coaches, too.
HOUSTON (AP) — A Lim Kim made her first U.S. Women's Open appearance a memorable one Monday, closing with three straight birdies to tie the record for the largest comeback and win the biggest event in women's golf.
PARIS (AP) — Gerard Houllier, a Frenchman who won three titles in one season as manager of English club Liverpool following a disappointing spell as the coach of France's national team, has died. He was 73.
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer tied the late Pat Summitt as winningest women’s coach in NCAA Division I basketball history with 1,098 on Sunday night as the top-ranked Cardinal beat rival California 83-38.