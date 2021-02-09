Sullivan named Steelers' QB coach

MIKE SULLIVAN

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers filled their remaining coaching vacancies on Monday, hiring longtime NFL assistant Mike Sullivan as their quarterback coach, Chris Morgan as assistant offensive line coach and Matt Tomsho as quality control coach.

Sullivan replaces Matt Canada, who was promoted last month to offensive coordinator. Sullivan won two Super Bowl rings as an assistant with the New York Giants in 2007 and 2011. He spent 2020 as the director of recruiting at Army, his alma mater. Sullivan has spent 16 seasons coaching in the NFL, with stints that include Tampa Bay and Jacksonville.

MLB renews 7-inning doubleheaders, runners on 2nd in extras
MLB renews 7-inning doubleheaders, runners on 2nd in extras

  • By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Seven-inning doubleheaders and runners on second base to start extra innings will return for a second straight season under an agreement for 2021 health protocols reached Monday between Major League Baseball and the players' association.

Bucs, Lightning, Rays transform Tampa Bay into Titletown
Bucs, Lightning, Rays transform Tampa Bay into Titletown

  • By FRED GOODALL AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Fans, many of them of them not wearing masks, poured into downtown streets and packed bars and nightclubs around the city to celebrate another professional sports title for Tampa Bay, which is building a reputation as a home of champions.

Bucs crowned Champions!
Bucs crowned Champions!

TAMPA BAY (AP) - The long-downtrodden Tampa Bay Buccaneers are kings of the NFL again thanks to Tom Brady and the championship pedigree he brought over from New England - along with two former Patriots teammates who starred with him in Super Bowl 55.