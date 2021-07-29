Sullivan named U.S. men's hockey coach for 2022 Olympics

MIKE SULLIVAN

NEW YORK (AP) - Mike Sullivan of the Pittsburgh Penguins has been named U.S. men's hockey coach for the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.

Sullivan will be behind the bench if the NHL participates, which is still a question. There is not a deal currently in place to send NHL players to the Olympics, and negotiations are ongoing.

