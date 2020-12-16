Taillon's return on track

Pittsburgh hurler Jameson Taillon missed most of 2019 and all of 2020 after suffering an elbow injury.

 Gene J. Puskar

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The videos from Jameson Taillon come every few days, a reminder to Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton what hopefully awaits when spring training begins.

Taillon is on schedule to return in 2021 after missing most of 2019 and all of 2020 while recovering from a second Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. To say the 29-year-old is eager to get back to work might be an understatement.

