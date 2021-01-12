The end of an era?

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Ben Roethlisberger and Maurkice Pouncey sat on the bench, their 11th season together over. Their future uncertain. Their pain obvious.
The end of the 2020 season wasn't supposed to come so quickly. Yet it barreled down on the Pittsburgh Steelers from the first snap of a 48-37 wild-card loss to Cleveland on Sunday night, the one that Pouncey sent sailing over Roethlisberger's head and into the end zone. Cleveland's Karl Joseph fell on it for a touchdown.
NEW YORK (AP) - The NBA called off two more games because of COVID-related and contact tracing issues on Monday, and the Miami Heat were preparing to be without as many as eight players - including All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo - for several days because of possible exposure to the …
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - DeVonta Smith was uncoverable, Najee Harris unstoppable and Mac Jones impeccable. With a performance that was both surgical and explosive, No. 1 Alabama won the College Football Playoff national championship game 52-24 against No. 3 Ohio State on Monday night.
CLEVELAND (AP) - Nervously sitting in front of a TV while secluded in his basement at home, coach Kevin Stefanski watched his Browns' shocking playoff win - the team's first in 26 years - like one of the team's many long-suffering, faithful fans.
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick said on Monday night that he will not receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom, saying “remaining true to the people, team and country I love outweigh the benefits of any individual award.”
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders player Josh Jacobs won't face a driving under the influence charge in his single-vehicle crash last week near McCarran International Airport, authorities said Monday.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have fired coach Doug Pederson, less than three years after he led them to the franchise's only Super Bowl title, two people familiar with the move told The Associated Press.
The NBA called off two more games because of COVID-related and contact tracing issues, postponing Monday’s game in Dallas between the Mavericks and the New Orleans Pelicans as well as Tuesday’s matchup in Chicago between the Bulls and the Boston Celtics.
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko defended his country’s ability to host this year’s hockey world championships on Monday by ridiculing the United States following the violent attack at the Capitol.
TOKYO (AP) — More than 80% of people in Japan who were surveyed in two polls in the last few days say the Tokyo Olympics should be canceled or postponed, or say they believe the Olympics will not take place.
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka recorded her 12th consecutive win in tour tennis matches Saturday with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Ons Jabeur for a place in the quarterfinals of the Abu Dhabi Open.
KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Justin Thomas apologized Saturday afternoon for uttering a homophobic slur under his breath when he missed a 5-foot par putt on the fourth hole of the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double with 22 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Atlanta Hawks 113-105 on Saturday night for their straight win.