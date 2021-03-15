PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) - The resilience it takes to get through a nerve-jangling Sunday at Sawgrass was nothing compared with what Justin Thomas had been through already this year.

An otherwise impeccable start to his career on and off the course came under scrutiny in January with a slip of the tongue when he muttered an anti-gay slur under his breath that cost him one sponsor and led another to publicly reprimand him. Tougher still was the death last month of his grandfather, Paul, part of the legacy of golf pros in the Thomas family.

Truex Jr. takes Phoenix
AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) - Joey Logano has won a few times at Phoenix Raceway and knows a good restart when he feels one. With 25 laps to go Sunday, he got a good run on the green flag, dipped down low on the dogleg and felt great.

Marvelous Marvin Hagler dies at 66
Marvelous Marvin Hagler stopped Thomas Hearns in a fight that lasted less than eight minutes yet was so epic that it still lives in boxing lore. Two years later he was so disgusted after losing a decision to Sugar Ray Leonard - stolen, he claimed, by the judges - that he never fought again.

+4
Fewer brackets but same number plan bets on March Madness
  • By WAYNE PARRY Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Fewer Americans expect to fill out brackets for the NCAA's college basketball tournament this year, but the overall number of people making bets on March Madness should remain about the same as the last time the tournament was held, according to the gambling indust…

+5
Oregon State beats No. 23 Colorado 70-68 for first title
  • By JOHN MARSHALL AP Basketball Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Wayne Tinkle shuffled across toward the sideline, the streamers wrapped around his ankles creating a confetti wake. Remnants from a cut-down net dangled around his neck as the Oregon State coach heaved the game ball into the stands.

+4
No. 13 Texas beats No. 12 Oklahoma St for first Big 12 title
  • By DAVE SKRETTA AP Basketball Writer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Matt Coleman scored a career-high 30 points, Jericho Simms added a career-best 21 and No. 13 Texas was poised at the foul line down the stretch in beating No. 12 Oklahoma State 91-86 on Saturday night to give the Longhorns their first Big 12 Tournament title.

+5
One year later, NASCAR reflects on a COVID-changed sport
  • By DAVID BRANDT AP Sports Writer

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The big story at Phoenix Raceway one year ago was the remarkable recovery of veteran driver Ryan Newman, who strolled around the infield sipping a soft drink just weeks after a horrific crash in the Daytona 500 had everyone fearing the worst.

+5
No. 17 Creighton tops UConn 59-56 to reach Big East finals
  • By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Zegarowski made two key baskets in a decisive nine-point run late in the second half and No. 17 Creighton held Connecticut without a field goal over the final six minutes to beat the Huskies 59-56 Friday night in the Big East Tournament semifinals.