Thompson fires 65 to grab early lead in LPGA finale

VAL D'ISERE, France (AP) — Corinne Suter won the season-opening women's World Cup downhill race Friday and Nicole Schmidhofer was injured in a high-speed crash that sent her through the safety fencing.
MOSCOW (AP) — The Kremlin voiced regret Friday about the ruling that banned Russia from using its name, flag and anthem at the next two Olympics, but emphasized that the verdict would still allow the country's athletes to compete.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Travis Kelce was pondering his career after his most recent eye-popping performance, this one against the Miami Dolphins to clinch the AFC West for the Kansas City Chiefs, when he suddenly paused to ask himself a seemingly obvious question.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Henrik Lundqvist looked straight into the camera and spoke haltingly, the out-of-nowhere news as difficult for him to comprehend as it must have been for fans of the Washington Capitals, his new club, the New York Rangers, his long-time employer - or any hockey team, really.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) - Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son were on the practice range together Thursday at the PNC Championship, and social media was blazing with how good Charlie's swing looked, right down to the club twirl.
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — The Sun Belt Conference football championship game Saturday between No. 9 Coastal Carolina and No. 17 Louisiana-Lafayette was canceled Thursday because of a positive COVID-19 test within the Coastal Carolina program.
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Ochai Agbaji made the go-ahead layup with 13 seconds left and finished with 23 points as No. 5 Kansas beat No. 14 Texas Tech 58-57 on Thursday night, giving the Jayhawks a win in their conference opener for the 30th season in a row.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Star goalie Henrik Lundqvist will sit out the upcoming NHL season because of a heart condition, announcing the news a little more than two months after joining the Washington Capitals.
A bill being introduced Thursday by four Democratic lawmakers would grant college athletes sweeping rights to compensation, including a share of the revenue generated by their sports, and create a federal commission on college athletics.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - Big league managers say that Major League Baseball has instructed them to prepare for spring training to start on time in mid-February despite uncertainty around the coronavirus.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Ben Roethlisberger's not deaf. He's not blind, either. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback hears the criticism - from his coach, from fans, from the media - after two straight losses in which his team found itself getting bullied at times.
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) - Au'Diese Toney and Ithiel Horton combined to score 29 of their 33 points in the second half as Pittsburgh pulled away for a 70-55 win over short-handed Miami on Wednesday night.
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Sophomore forward Matthew Hurt scored 18 points and three Duke freshmen also cracked double digits as the 21st-ranked Blue Devils opened Atlantic Coast Conference play Wednesday night with a 75-65 win over Notre Dame.
Longtime major league shortstop Omar Vizquel denied accusations of domestic abuse made by his wife after she described two alleged acts of physical violence by the 11-time Gold Glove winner in a story published Wednesday by The Athletic.
A coalition representing ethnic minorities in China is again accusing the International Olympic Committee of ignoring widespread human rights abuses as the country prepares to hold the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
As Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, Oregon, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Florida prepared to play for conference championships, they signed top-10 recruiting classes for 2021 they hope to fuel their next title contenders.
HOUSTON (AP) — Given the chance to address months of speculation that he wants to be traded from the Houston Rockets, James Harden sidestepped questions more deftly than he shakes defenders with his signature step-back.