ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Alabama rolled into another College Football Playoff championship game.

DeVonta Smith caught three of fellow Heisman Trophy finalist Mac Jones' four touchdown passes, Najee Harris ran for 125 yards with a high-hurdling highlight and top-ranked Alabama beat No. 4 Notre Dame 31-14 in the relocated Rose Bowl game Friday to reach its fifth CFP title game.

