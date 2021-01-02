ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - Alabama rolled into another College Football Playoff championship game.
DeVonta Smith caught three of fellow Heisman Trophy finalist Mac Jones' four touchdown passes, Najee Harris ran for 125 yards with a high-hurdling highlight and top-ranked Alabama beat No. 4 Notre Dame 31-14 in the relocated Rose Bowl game Friday to reach its fifth CFP title game.
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Top-ranked Alabama has two Heisman Trophy finalists and is in the College Football Playoff championship game for a record fifth time. Ohio State is back for the first time since winning the inaugural title in the CFP era.
DENVER (AP) — Chris Paul hit a clutch jumper with 7.3 seconds remaining after a successful coach's challenge on the other end and the Phoenix Suns moved to 5-1 for the first time since 2009-10 by holding off the scuffling Denver Nuggets 106-103 on Friday night.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Anthony Davis had 35 points and 11 rebounds and LeBron James added 26 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists as the Los Angeles Lakers rallied to beat the San Antonio Spurs 109-103 on Friday night.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Peyton Ramsey threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score, and No. 14 Northwestern’s defense made it stand up in a 35-19 victory over Auburn in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl on Friday.
ATLANTA (AP) — Jack Podlesny kicked a 53-yard field goal with three seconds remaining, and No. 11 Georgia handed No. 6 Cincinnati its only loss of the season with a dramatic 24-21 victory in the Peach Bowl on Friday.
Some U.S. luge, bobsled and skeleton athletes have rejoined the international World Cup sliding circuits, after they all stayed home for the first half of the season because of issues related to the coronavirus pandemic.
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Boston College's Spencer Knight made 27 saves and the United States opened the first and second periods with two-goal bursts to beat Sweden 4-0 on Thursday night and win Group B in the world junior hockey championship.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — True freshman Will Rogers scored his first rushing touchdown of the season and had a 13-yard TD pass to lead Mississippi State past No. 22 Tulsa 28-26 on Thursday in the Armed Forces Bowl, which ended in a massive brawl.
Ottawa, Ontario (AP) — The Canadian government, citing “national interest grounds,” gave its approval Thursday for the start of NHL training camps. It issued an exemption to the mandatory 14-day quarantine period for NHL players and team staff to return to the country.
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Becky Hammon became the first woman to direct an NBA team, taking over the San Antonio Spurs after coach Gregg Popovich was ejected in a 121-107 loss to LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — The College Football Playoff semifinal in Texas will be allowed to call itself the Rose Bowl Game, but Pasadena officials don’t want the New Year’s event relocated in the future.