PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh junior forward Au'Diese Toney is transferring, the second high-profile departure for the Panthers in as many days.

The school announced Toney's decision on Thursday, one day after junior guard Xavier Johnson said he was entering the transfer portal.

Frazier finding role with Bucs
BRADENTON, Fla. (TNS) - Todd Frazier leaned casually against the batting cage early Wednesday afternoon, watching teammates take swings and chatting with whomever was waiting to hit.

+6
Rights groups target sponsors like Airbnb for Beijing Games
  • By STEPHEN WADE AP Sports Writer

In one corner are the 15 leading Olympic sponsors, many household names like Airbnb, Coca-Cola, Visa, Toyota, Samsung, and General Electric. Together they pay at least $1 billion to the International Olympic Committee, and in the next four-year Olympic cycle the payments could reach $2 billion.

+3
Republican wants to require national anthem in Wisconsin
  • By SCOTT BAUER Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The national anthem would have to be played before all sporting events held at Wisconsin venues that received any public funding, from Green Bay Packers games at Lambeau Field to beer league softball games at local parks, under a bill that a Republican lawmaker introduce…

Semenya taking case to European Court of Human Rights
  • By GERALD IMRAY AP Sports Writer

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Caster Semenya is going to the European Court of Human Rights to challenge “discriminatory” rules that prohibit her from competing in certain track events because of her high natural testosterone, her lawyers said Thursday.

Annika is back on LPGA Tour, just not for very long
  • By DOUG FERGUSON AP Golf Writer

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Annika Sorenstam smiled and began shaking her head before she heard the rest of the question, already aware what others might think about one of the LPGA Tour's most dominant players returning to competition after 12 years.

+2
Germán apologizes after serving domestic violence suspension
  • By RONALD BLUM AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán gave a public apology Wednesday for actions that led to a lengthy suspension under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy, a day after he spoke with New York teammates and admitted he had engaged in dangerous conduct.

Woods seriously injured in accident
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Tiger Woods was in the driver's seat of a mangled SUV that rolled and ended up on its side down a steep roadway in the Los Angeles suburbs Tuesday morning, seatbelt still fastened, both legs seriously injured.

+11
No. 2 Baylor returns with 77-72 win to stay undefeated
  • By STEPHEN HAWKINS AP Sports Writer

WACO, Texas (AP) — Adam Flagler scored a season-high 22 points, Jared Butler had 15 of his 18 points after halftime and No. 2 Baylor finally overcame the rust of a three-week break and Iowa State for a 77-72 victory Tuesday night, making the Bears 18-0 for the first time in school history.