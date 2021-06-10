Turner powers Dodgers past Pirates, 2-1

Photo by AP. Dodgers' slugger Justin Turner belts the first of his two home runs during Wednesday night's win over the Pirates.

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Justin Turner hit two home runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers got 7 1/3 scoreless innings from their bullpen in a rain-delayed 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.

Turner belted a 409-foot drive to the visitors' bullpen in center field in the first inning to open the scoring.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

National Sports
AP

AP source: College Football Playoff mulls 12-team format

  • By RALPH D. RUSSO AP College Football Writer

The College Football Playoff would expand from four to 12 teams, with six spots reserved for the highest ranked conference champions, under a proposal that will be considered next week by the league commissioners who manage the postseason system.

+5
Cole spins a win as Stanton powers Yankees past Twins 9-6
National Sports
AP

Cole spins a win as Stanton powers Yankees past Twins 9-6

  • By DAVE CAMPBELL AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gerrit Cole got back on track with six sharp innings amid the hubbub in the game around pitcher grip aids, and Giancarlo Stanton hit two of the New York Yankees' four home runs to fuel a 9-6 victory Wednesday night over the Minnesota Twins.

+2
Rudolph's goal is to start
National Sports

Rudolph's goal is to start

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Given the way his last couple seasons played out, one could hardly blame him if Mason Rudolph was eager to get as far away from Pittsburgh as soon as possible. Instead, the fourth-year Steelers quarterback signed a new contract this offseason to stay here through 2022, whi…

Tough night for Pirates' rookie Hayes
National Sports

Tough night for Pirates' rookie Hayes

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Ke'Bryan Hayes hastily missed first base and was called out after hitting a first-inning homer, sending Walker Buehler on his way to seven scoreless innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 Tuesday night.

+5
Sticky situation? Cole says spin rate drop due to mechanics
National Sports
AP

Sticky situation? Cole says spin rate drop due to mechanics

  • By DAVE CAMPBELL AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The pitches Gerrit Cole threw in his last start weren't rotating as much, and the New York Yankees ace said the spin rate dropoff was due to mechanical flaws — sidestepping a recent accusation that he cut back on tacky substances amid a Major League Baseball crackdown.