Turner powers Dodgers past Pirates, 2-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Justin Turner hit two home runs and the Los Angeles Dodgers got 7 1/3 scoreless innings from their bullpen in a rain-delayed 2-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.
Turner belted a 409-foot drive to the visitors' bullpen in center field in the first inning to open the scoring.
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Giselle Juarez threw her second consecutive complete game and Oklahoma won its fifth national championship, beating Florida State 5-1 in the Women's College World Series on Thursday.
NEW YORK (AP) — Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon have been named the finalists for the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP.
The College Football Playoff would expand from four to 12 teams, with six spots reserved for the highest ranked conference champions, under a proposal that will be considered next week by the league commissioners who manage the postseason system.
PHOENIX (AP) — Chris Paul had 17 points and 15 assists without a turnover, Devin Booker added 18 points and 10 rebounds and the Phoenix Suns routed the Denver Nuggets 123-98 on Wednesday night to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gerrit Cole got back on track with six sharp innings amid the hubbub in the game around pitcher grip aids, and Giancarlo Stanton hit two of the New York Yankees' four home runs to fuel a 9-6 victory Wednesday night over the Minnesota Twins.
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Brock Nelson scored twice in another big second period by New York, Semyon Varlamov stopped 23 shots and the Islanders beat the Boston Bruins 6-2 in Game 6 on Wednesday night to advance to the Stanley Cup semifinals for the second straight year.
SANDY, Utah (AP) — Brenden Aaronson scored in the eighth minute, Daryl Dike and Reggie Cannon added their first international goals and the United States beat Costa Rica 4-0 in an exhibition on Wednesday night to complete a grueling stretch of four games in 11 days.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Major League Soccer’s All-Stars will meet their top Mexican league counterparts in Los Angeles on Aug. 25 in a game that was originally scheduled to take place last year but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy closed another postseason series by turning away every shot. And he’s getting even stingier in net as reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay advances in the playoffs.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Given the way his last couple seasons played out, one could hardly blame him if Mason Rudolph was eager to get as far away from Pittsburgh as soon as possible. Instead, the fourth-year Steelers quarterback signed a new contract this offseason to stay here through 2022, whi…
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Ke'Bryan Hayes hastily missed first base and was called out after hitting a first-inning homer, sending Walker Buehler on his way to seven scoreless innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-3 Tuesday night.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 45 points to lead the Utah Jazz to a 112-109 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals series on Tuesday night.
DENVER (AP) — Mark Stone scored on a breakaway 50 seconds into overtime as the Vegas Golden Knights overcame a two-goal deficit to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Tuesday night and take a 3-2 lead in their second-round series.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The pitches Gerrit Cole threw in his last start weren't rotating as much, and the New York Yankees ace said the spin rate dropoff was due to mechanical flaws — sidestepping a recent accusation that he cut back on tacky substances amid a Major League Baseball crackdown.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brayden Point and Ross Colton scored and Andrei Vasilevskiy controlled the crease, helping the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Carolina Hurricanes 2-0 on Tuesday night to win the second-round playoff series in five games.