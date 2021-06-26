Turner time in Pittsburgh

AP Offensive lineman Trai Turner made the Pro Bowl in five consecutive years from 2015 to 2019.

 Peter Joneleit

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - As David DeCastro's ankle problems were taking a turn for the worse this offseason, Trai Turner's health was trending in the right direction.

At least that's how Turner sees it, and the 6-foot-3, 315-pound right guard from New Orleans figures to step right into a starting role for his new team. Turner, who turned 28 this month, has dealt with injury issues of his own lately but believes that after making the Pro Bowl five consecutive years from 2015-19, he still has plenty to offer the Steelers as DeCastro's replacement.

Pirates hold off Cardinals for 5-4 win

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Wil Crowe gave up four runs over five innings for his first major league win, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the St. Louis Cardinals 5-4 on Friday night for their fifth victory in seven games following a 10-game losing streak.

Nola ties mark with 10 Ks in row, but Mets rally past Phils

  • By MIKE FITZPATRICK AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Nola struck out 10 straight batters to match a major league record that stood alone for 51 years, but the New York Mets rallied past the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 in eight innings Friday on big hits by Francisco Lindor and Dominic Smith during the first game of a doubleheader.