MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - In the raw aftermath of another killing of a Black man by police in Minnesota, there was no place for pro sports in the Twin Cities on Monday.

The Minnesota Twins, Wild and Timberwolves all postponed their games a day after the shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright following a traffic stop in a nearby suburb.

Padres get to Pirates

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Trevor Cahill and Luis Oviedo are the oldest and youngest players on the Pirates' roster. When Cahill made his MLB debut with Oakland on April 7, 2009, Oviedo was just 9 years old. Entering Monday's game, the 21-year-old Oviedo had recorded nine major league outs. Cahill h…

Capitals trade for Mantha

NEW YORK (AP) - Flat cap or not, the Washington Capitals refused to stand by and watch their division foes improve their rosters without making a move at the NHL trade deadline Monday.

Struggling Nationals get back Schwarber, Bell, Harrison
Struggling Nationals get back Schwarber, Bell, Harrison

  • By HOWARD FENDRICH AP Sports Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber, Josh Bell and Josh Harrison were reinstated from the injured list Monday by the Washington Nationals, making the team's roster nearly whole again after a coronavirus outbreak sidelined nine players and caused postponement of four games.

Pens dust Devils, 5-2

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Colton Sceviour scored two, quick goals just hours after coming off waivers and the streaking Pittsburgh Penguins rolled to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Sunday night.

Pirates plunder Cubbies
Pirates plunder Cubbies

PITTSBURGH (AP) - JT Brubaker pitched into the sixth inning and had the first three RBIs of his career to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Chicago Cubs 7-1 on Sunday.

Zalatoris' Masters debut ends with him a shot back
Zalatoris' Masters debut ends with him a shot back

  • By TIM REYNOLDS AP Sports Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Maybe the first hint that Will Zalatoris had what it took came when he was 6, and Ken Venturi went over to him on a driving range to show him a grip that he hasn’t changed since. Or maybe it was at 11, when a pro named David Price said he could be great if he put in the work.