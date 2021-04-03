INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Next up on the long list of wannabes eager to stop, or even slow, the undefeated Gonzaga Bulldogs is a team basketball fans might have heard of: UCLA.

In a strange twist that typifies a strange year, the legacy program with more national championships than anyone is a plucky up-and-comer this time around. The Bruins are listed as the biggest underdog at the Final Four in 25 years - 14 points - as they head into tonight's game.

National Sports
AP

Houston police says it's investigating Texans QB Watson

  • By JUAN A. LOZANO Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is accused of sexual assault and harassment in lawsuits filed by 21 women, is being investigated by police after a report was filed regarding the NFL player, officials said Friday.

Bucs win season opener
National Sports

Bucs win season opener

CHICAGO (AP) - Ke'Bryan Hayes hit a two-run homer and Pittsburgh's relievers dominated in a two-hitter, helping the Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3 Thursday on a chilly opening day.

Players hear 'a lot of talk' from Emmert about Title IX, NIL
National Sports
AP

Players hear 'a lot of talk' from Emmert about Title IX, NIL

  • By HOWARD FENDRICH AP National Writer

A trio of men's basketball players asked NCAA President Mark Emmert during a video call Thursday to abide by, and enforce, Title IX gender equity rules and to create a waiver that would let college athletes start earning money from use of their names, images and likenesses this year.