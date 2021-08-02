PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers led the NFL in sacks last season, largely centered around a three-man rotation at outside linebacker.

A key piece in that rotation, Bud Dupree, has since moved on, but T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith remain. Melvin Ingram is seeking a fresh start in Pittsburgh and the Steelers hope the veteran can serve as a key piece in the team's outside linebacker rotation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

+2
EXPLAINER: Why is there so much drama in Olympic boxing?
National Sports
AP

EXPLAINER: Why is there so much drama in Olympic boxing?

  • By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer

TOKYO (AP) — When Mourad Aliev sat on the boxing ring apron at the Kokugikan Arena for an hour after his disqualification for head-butting, the French super heavyweight took a metaphorical seat alongside all the boxers who believe they’ve been grievously wronged by Olympic refereeing and judging.

National Sports

Phils rout Bucs to avoid sweep

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Kyle Gibson pitched into the seventh inning in his Phillies debut and got plenty of support as Philadelphia avoided a series sweep by pounding the Pittsburgh Pirates 15-4 on Sunday.

+7
A pandemic Olympics, without all the crowds: What gets lost?
National Sports
AP

A pandemic Olympics, without all the crowds: What gets lost?

  • By TED ANTHONY AP National Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Any sporting event is, at its heart, a show. It has the actors on center stage, performing for the rest of us. It has the spectators, sitting in their seats watching raptly. And — in modern times, at least — it has the “home” audience, which in the past half century of growing v…