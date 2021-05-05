Villanueva signs with Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) - The Baltimore Ravens have signed two-time Pro Bowl tackle Alejandro Villanueva to a two-year deal on Tuesday.
The long-time starter for the division-rival Steelers, Villanueva was not re-signed by Pittsburgh.
A look at what's happening around the majors today:
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Sidney Crosby scored two goals and the Pittsburgh Penguins regained first place in the East Division with a 7-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Braves may not have the next Shohei Ohtani on their hands, but for one night, Huascar Ynoa outdid even the majors' most potent two-way threat.
NEW YORK (AP) — Boos and bad words streamed loudly from the seats in the Houston Astros' return to Yankee Stadium, and New York got a homer and four hits from Giancarlo Stanton to sate those spiteful fans with a 7-3 victory Tuesday night.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points and the Milwaukee Bucks used a fourth-quarter rally to beat the Brooklyn Nets for the second time in three days, winning 124-118 on Tuesday night.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Devin Booker scored 31 points, Chris Paul had 23 and 16 assists and the Phoenix Suns stayed in step with Utah atop the Western Conference by outlasting the under-manned Cleveland Cavaliers 134-118 in overtime on Tuesday night for their fifth straight win.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — It took just four batters at George Steinbrenner Field before a fan yelled “C'mon, blue!” toward home plate umpire Kaleb Devier after two consecutive close pitches were called balls.
NEW YORK (AP) — Pete Alonso and Francisco Lindor learned from phones messages that the New York Mets had fired hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant Tom Slater, a move that left players unhappy.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jesús Luzardo has played video games all his life. The Oakland lefty will continue to do so with fervor, even after the embarrassment of breaking the pinkie on his pitching hand while gaming.
NEW YORK (AP) — Cincinnati Reds reliever Amir Garrett was suspended for seven games by Major League Baseball on Tuesday for his role in a benches-clearing incident last weekend.
A look at what's happening around the majors on Wednesday:
ST. LOUIS (AP) — New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom was scratched from Tuesday night's start against St. Louis because he was having trouble getting loose as he started to stretch ahead of his outing.
CHICAGO (AP) — Clayton Kershaw lasted just one inning in the shortest start of his stellar career while Kyle Hendricks pitched a complete game for the Chicago Cubs in a 7-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday in the opener of a split doubleheader.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals reinstated outfielder Juan Soto from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday, but last year's NL batting champion will be limited to pinch-hitting duty for now.
Given that the nation remains in a pandemic, the NFL is more than satisfied with being able to attract 160,000 fans to the draft in Cleveland last week.
LONDON (AP) — British prosecutors accused a police officer Tuesday of using unnecessary force against a Black former Premier League soccer player, who died after being kicked in the head and shot with a stun gun.
Washington's Tom Wilson was fined but not suspended for his actions during a post-whistle scrum in New York, an outcome the Capitals are ready to move on from and the Rangers feel isn't sufficient punishment for one of hockey's most polarizing players.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jimmie Johnson will make his first Indianapolis 500 start this year after all — with the television crew, not on the racetrack.
ROME (AP) — José Mourinho was hired Tuesday to coach Italian club Roma starting next season.
ATLANTA (AP) — Carmelo Anthony looked like he was all done just a couple of seasons ago.
NEW YORK (AP) - Bobby Unser, a three-time Indianapolis 500 winner and part of the only pair of brothers to win "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing" has died. He was 87.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Claude Giroux had two goals and an assist, Kevin Hayes gave Philadelphia a rare early lead, and the Flyers skated to an easy 7-2 victory over the first-place Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - A decade ago, Najee Harris didn't know where or when his next meal would be provided. When he was 12, his mother and four siblings became homeless. They bounced around from shelter to shelter in the Bay Area. They lived with other members of their extended family. They eve…
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Willy Adames and Manuel Margot homered, Mike Brosseau had a two-run single and the Tampa Bay Rays opened a seven-game California road trip with a 7-3 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers clinched a playoff spot with a 5-3 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 25 points and had key plays on both ends of the floor in the final minute as the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 93-89 victory over the Denver Nuggets Monday night.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Julius Randle scored 28 points, Derrick Rose added 25, converting 11 of 15 shots and the New York Knicks held off the Memphis Grizzlies 118-104 on Monday night.
WASHINGTON (AP) — While Russell Westbrook continues to chase down one of the NBA’s toughest records, his longtime coach Scott Brooks moved him up one spot on an unscientific list.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 41 points, Draymond Green had 10 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors took a big step toward locking up a postseason berth with a 123-108 victory over the desperate New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night.
WACO, Texas (AP) — WNBA coach Nicki Collen has been hired as the new Baylor women’s coach, taking over a program that won three national championships and the last 11 Big 12 regular season titles.
CHICAGO (AP) — White Sox center fielder Luis Robert could miss the remainder of the season because of a torn right hip flexor, another major blow for a team eyeing a deep playoff run.
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — A medical report on the death of Diego Maradona given to prosecutors Monday said the Argentine soccer legend agonized for more than 12 hours, did not receive adequate treatment and could still be alive if he had been properly hospitalized.
CHICAGO (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Dustin May will have Tommy John surgery next week, sidelining one of baseball's top young pitchers for the rest of the season.
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An appeals court on Monday will consider the constitutionality of the first law in the nation banning transgender women and girls from playing on women's sports teams.
The five teams that took quarterbacks in the first round of the NFL draft head into the offseason program full of optimism that they have found the franchise cornerstone that will lead to great success for the next decade.
MIAMI (AP) — Miami Marlins rookie right-hander Paul Campbell was suspended 80 games on Monday after testing positive for an anabolic steroid in violation of Major League Baseball's drug program.
Amazon Prime Video will become the exclusive home of the NFL's “Thursday Night Football” package a year earlier than originally anticipated.
Bobby Unser, a three-time Indianapolis 500 winner and part of the only pair of brothers to win “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing” has died. He was 87.
