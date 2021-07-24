What's in Watt's future?

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - T.J. Watt proposed to Dani Rhodes, a professional soccer and his girlfriend of five years, two weeks ago. And if that old rule about spending at least two months salary on an engagement ring still applies, Watt was smart to pop the question when he did.
The reigning team MVP for the Steelers reported to Pittsburgh with the rest of his teammates and took part in the first practice of training camp Thursday. Watt's participation was limited to individual drills, but the defending NFL sack leader attributed that to being cautious with his body more than 50 days before the regular season starts.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Patrick Sandoval had his no-hit bid broken up with one out in the ninth inning on a soft double by rookie Brent Rooker, and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Minnesota Twins 2-1 Saturday night.
BOSTON (AP) — Rougned Odor’s two-run double highlighted a four-run rally in the eighth inning after his two errors helped Boston build an early lead, and the New York Yankees beat the Red Sox 4-3 on Saturday.
TOKYO (AP) — The tour bus arrived after nightfall at the closed museum’s back door. Its passengers climbed out with reflective yellow bands dangling from their media credentials so they could be easily identified as journalists in quarantine for the Tokyo Olympic Games.
TOKYO (AP) — Having grown up listening to stories from her father about competing at the 1988 Olympics in rowing, then having won a bronze medal herself in doubles at the Summer Youth Olympics, Iga Swiatek had been thinking about competing at the Tokyo Games for some time.
TOKYO (AP) — Imagine picking up the heaviest bowling ball on the rack and tossing it nearly the length of a basketball floor. That, world-record holder Ryan Crouser explains, is what it feels like with the shot put.
SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes pulled off a blockbuster trade in the hours leading up to the NHL draft, sending captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson and forward Conor Garland to the Vancouver Canucks for the No. 9 selection, a 2022 second-round pick, 2023 seventh-rounder and three veteran…
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer appeared in court Friday to fight the extension of a protective order sought by a woman who says he choked her to the point where she lost consciousness and punched her during two sexual encounters earlier this year.