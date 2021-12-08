Mark Whipple

Mark Whipple

PITTSBURGH (TNS) — Pitt’s high-flying offense will be without its play-caller moving forward.

Offensive coordinator Mark Whipple resigned on Tuesday morning, the school announced Tuesday afternoon. He is not expected to coach Pitt in the Peach Bowl against Michigan State on Dec. 30.

