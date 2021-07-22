Williams surprises Steelers by retiring

VINCE WILLIAMS

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Wednesday afternoon that linebacker Vince Williams retired, one day before the Steelers open their training camp.

Williams, 31, spent his entire eight-year career with the Steelers, starting 69 of the 121 games he dressed. Williams finished his career with 479 tackles, 20 sacks and two interceptions, one of which he returned for his only career touchdown.

