Williams surprises Steelers by retiring

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Wednesday afternoon that linebacker Vince Williams retired, one day before the Steelers open their training camp.
Williams, 31, spent his entire eight-year career with the Steelers, starting 69 of the 121 games he dressed. Williams finished his career with 479 tackles, 20 sacks and two interceptions, one of which he returned for his only career touchdown.
PHOENIX (AP) - Pavin Smith and Daulton Varsho hit consecutive homers in the seventh inning for the go-ahead runs and the Arizona Diamondbacks finished a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 6-4 victory Wednesday.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel wants to make every possible stop. He also knows it's not that easy when working out against Heisman Trophy candidate Sam Howell, and he makes sure to pull aside frustrated defensive teammates to tell them so.
CHICAGO (AP) — Yermín Mercedes, the surprising rookie who helped carry the Chicago White Sox with his booming bat early in the season and got sent to the minors following a prolonged slump, says he is stepping away from baseball.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — J.D. Martinez and Hunter Renfroe connected back-to-back as the Boston Red Sox won a home run derby, beating Toronto 7-4 Wednesday night in the Blue Jays' final game at their temporary Buffalo home.
TOKYO (AP) — The U.S. government will hold onto nearly half of the $2.93 million in dues it owes to the World Anti-Doping Agency while it waits to see how the global drug-fighting agency moves forward with reforming its governing structure.
TOKYO (AP) — Over and over, year after year, the stewards of the Olympics say it: The Games aren't supposed to be political. But how do you avoid politics when you're trying to pull off an event of this complexity during a lethal and protracted pandemic?
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pinch-hitter Will Smith connected for a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning, and the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied from five runs down to defeat the San Francisco Giants 8-6 on Tuesday night in the second game of a pivotal series between NL West rivals.
FUKUSHIMA, Japan (AP) — Cat Osterman dominated as the United States began its quest to regain the Olympic softball gold medal, 13 years after she lost the championship game, pitching one-hit ball over six innings and striking out nine to beat Italy 2-0 Wednesday.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Exactly three weeks after suffering a knee injury that appeared to put his future in doubt, Giannis Antetokounmpo carried the Milwaukee Bucks to their first championship in half a century.
TOKYO (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics should not be judged by the tally of COVID-19 cases that arise because eliminating risk is impossible, the head of the World Health Organization told sports officials Wednesday as events began in Japan.
FUKUSHIMA, Japan (AP) — The Tokyo Olympics got underway after a one-year delay when Japan pitcher Ukiko Ueno started Australia's Michelle Cox with a ball at 9:02 a.m. Wednesday (8:02 p.m EDT Tuesday ) to open the women's softball tournament before a nearly empty Fukushima Azuma Baseball Stadium.