SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — JD Notae scored 21 points despite missing 20 shots and fourth-seeded Arkansas made Gonzaga miserable on both ends of the floor, bouncing the top overall seed from the NCAA Tournament with a 74-68 win on Thursday night.

In the two late games, No. 2 Duke rallied to beat No. 3 Texas Tech, 78-73 in the West Region while No. 5 Houston upended top-seeded Arizona in the South Region, 72-60.

Penn State wins another NCAA mat title
NCAA Championship

Penn State wins another NCAA mat title

DETROIT (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson of Minnesota successfully defended his heavyweight title in his final college match, Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis became a three-time champion and Penn State completed a dominating run through the NCAA tournament Saturday night.

Razorbacks stun Gonzaga
NCAA Championship

Razorbacks stun Gonzaga

March Madness in full swing
NCAA Championship

March Madness in full swing

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tiny Saint Peter’s took down basketball royalty on Thursday night, getting 27 points from Daryl Banks III in an 85-79 overtime victory over second-seeded Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.