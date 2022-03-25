Razorbacks stun Gonzaga

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — JD Notae scored 21 points despite missing 20 shots and fourth-seeded Arkansas made Gonzaga miserable on both ends of the floor, bouncing the top overall seed from the NCAA Tournament with a 74-68 win on Thursday night.
In the two late games, No. 2 Duke rallied to beat No. 3 Texas Tech, 78-73 in the West Region while No. 5 Houston upended top-seeded Arizona in the South Region, 72-60.
DETROIT (AP) — Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson of Minnesota successfully defended his heavyweight title in his final college match, Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis became a three-time champion and Penn State completed a dominating run through the NCAA tournament Saturday night.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Tiny Saint Peter’s took down basketball royalty on Thursday night, getting 27 points from Daryl Banks III in an 85-79 overtime victory over second-seeded Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
DETROIT (AP) — Penn State is favored to win its ninth team championship in 11 years at the NCAA wrestling championships, with Michigan and defending champion Iowa projected to be the Nittany Lions’ top challengers.