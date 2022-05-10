Orioles soar past Cardinals

Isaac Clayton blasted a home run and Eli Moreland fired a complete-game shutout as homestanding Rocky Grove rolled to a 10-0, five-inning victory over Cochranton on Monday evening in Region 3 baseball play.
The Orioles (11-2 overall, 11-1 R3) posted two runs in the first inning and never looked back, adding one in the third, three in the fourth and four in the fifth to end it with the mercy rule.
Sidney Crosby had a goal and three assists to become the sixth player in NHL history to reach 200 career playoff points and the Pittsburgh Penguins throttled the New York Rangers 7-2 to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round series. Jake Guentzel scored for the fourth consecutive game and Jeff Carter, Danton Heinen, Mark Friedman and Mike Matheson also beat Igor Shesterkin as the Penguins chased the Vezina Trophy favorite for the second time in three days to move within one game of advancing in the postseason for the first time since 2018. Shesterkin sat out the third period after giving up six goals on 30 shots.
Danton Heinen’s first playoff goal in three years just past the midway point of the third period helped the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 7-4 victory over the New York Rangers. The win gives the Penguins a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series. Pittsburgh blew a three-goal first-period lead but recovered behind the play of third-string goaltender Louis Domingue and Heinen. who jumped on a loose puck near the New York goal line and flicked a shot by Alexandar Georgiev 11:02 into the third to put the Penguins in front to stay. Game 4 is Monday night in Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Casey DeSmith will miss the rest of the postseason after he had core surgery. DeSmith exited in the second overtime of Pittsburgh's 4-3 victory in Game 1 of their best-of-seven series against the New York Rangers. DeSmith’s injury leaves Louis Domingue as the starter as the series shifts to Pittsburgh. Domingue earned the victory in Game 1 but took the loss after allowing five goals on 40 shots in Game 2.
Artemi Panarin and Frank Vatrano each had a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 in Game 2 on Thursday night to even the best-of-seven first-round series. Chris Kreider, Andrew Copp and Ryan Strome also scored for the Rangers. Igor Shesterkin made 39 saves two nights after stopping 79 shots in a triple-overtime loss in Game 1. Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist, and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins. Louis Domingue, getting the start after replacing the injured Casey DeSmith in the second overtime of Game 1, finished with 34 saves. Game 3 is Saturday night in Pittsburgh.
The Pittsburgh Penguins went into the playoffs knowing they’d be without starting goalie Tristan Jarry for at least the first couple of games. They lost backup Casey DeSmith to an injury late in the second overtime of the opening game against the Rangers. Now, their postseason hopes could depend on their No. 3 goalie, 30-year-old Louis Domingue. He stepped in and finished with 17 saves as the Penguins won 4-3 when Evgeni Malkin scored on a deflection in the third overtime. Game 2 is Thursday night in New York.
Evgeni Malkin scored on a deflection 5:58 into the third overtime, giving the Pittsburgh Penguins a 4-3 victory over the New York Rangers in Game 1 of their first-round series. Jake Guentzel scored twice and Bryan Rust had a goal and two assists for the Penguins. Sidney Crosby also had two assists. Casey DeSmith had 48 saves before leaving midway through the second overtime. Louis Domingue came on and had 17 saves. Chris Kreider had a goal and an assist, and Adam Fox and Andrew Copp also scored for the Rangers. Mika Zibanejad had two assists. Igor Shesterkin finished with 79 saves. Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Thursday night in New York.
The New York Rangers host Pittsburgh on Tuesday night in the opening game of their best-of-seven playoff series. Pittsburgh is in the postseason for the 16th straight year and has a roster stacked with veteran experience. The Penguins have not won a series the last three years. The Rangers won three of four meetings against Pittsburgh this season, including all three in a 15-day stretch late in the year. They outscored the Penguins 14-3 in the wins.
The Pittsburgh Penguins will begin their first-round playoff matchup with the New York Rangers without Tristan Jarry. Head coach Mike Sullivan says Jarry will likely not play in Games 1 and 2 when the series opens in New York. Sullivan characterized Jarry as “day to day” and did not rule Jarry turning out at some point. Jarry hasn’t played since being diagnosed with a lower-body injury following a victory over the New York Islanders on April 14. Casey DeSmith will get the nod when the series opens at Madison Square Garden.
Evgeni Malkin scored his 20th goal of the season and had an assist, and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-3 in the season finale to clinch third place in the Metropolitan Division. Kris Letang, Brian Boyle, Evan Rodrigues and Marcus Pettersson also scored for the Penguins (46-25-11), who will open the Stanley Cup playoffs next week at the New York Rangers. Casey DeSmith stopped 33 shots. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal for the fourth straight game for Columbus (37-38-7), and Gustav Nyquist and Justin danforth also scored. J-F Berube started in goal for Columbus and gave up three goals on eight shots. He was replaced by Elvis Merzilikins, who had 40 saves the rest of the way.
Pittsburgh Penguins CEO David Morehouse has stepped down. Morehouse's decision ended a 16-year run with the franchise that included three Stanley Cup titles. Morehouse did not provide an explanation for his decision. The Penguins changed ownership last fall when Fenway Sports Group bought the club from Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux and Ron Burkle. Morehouse joined the Penguins as team president in 2007 and was promoted to CEO in 2010.
Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists to outduel Sidney Crosby, and the surging Edmonton Oilers rolled past the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1. McDavid pushed his season point total to an NHL-best 122 by finishing off his 22nd career four-point game with a pretty shot from a tight angle in the third period. His 44th goal gave the Oilers a three-goal lead. Evander Kane, Evan Bouchard, Zach Hyman and Zack Kassian also scored for Edmonton. Crosby had five shots on goal but didn't record a point as the Penguins lost their second straight.
Noah Cates had two goals and an assist, Martin Jones made 37 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-1. Morgan Frost added a goal and an assist and Travis Konecny scored an empty-netter for the Flyers, who won their second straight after losing six in a row.Sidney Crosby scored for the Penguins.
Casey DeSmith made a career-high 52 saves and Jake Guentzel scored three goals as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Boston Bruins 4-0. Guentzel completed the hat trick with an empty-netter, his 40th goal of the season. Pittsburgh moved two points ahead of Washington for third place in the Metropolitan Division. The Penguins, Bruins and Capitals have already secured playoff spots but are fighting for seeding in the Eastern Conference. Pittsburgh and Boston are knotted at 99 points apiece. Jason Zucker also scored for the Penguins. Jeremy Swayman made 28 saves for the Bruins, who have lost five of eight.
Jeremy Swayman rebounded from a rough stretch with 23 saves and the Boston Bruins clinched a playoff spot by holding off the Pittsburgh Penguins 2-1 to halt a season-high three-game losing streak. Trent Frederic and Erik Haula scored first-period goals for the Boston, which went on the skid after winning 17 of 21. Former Bruin Danton Heinen scored for the Penguins, who fell to 2-5-1 in their past eight. Casey DeSmith stopped 27 shots.
Jake Guentzel scored twice, Sidney Crosby also had a goal and the Pittsburgh Penguins earned a playoff berth for the 16th straight season with a 6-3 victory over the New York Islanders. The Penguins extended the longest active postseason streak among teams in major North American professional sports. Danton Heinen, Kris Letang and Brock McGinn also scored for Pittsburgh which tied Calgary for the seventh-longest playoff streak in the NHL since 1967. Tristan Jarry made 36 saves for the Penguins. Zach Parise, Anders Lee and Zdeno Chara scored for the Islanders. Ilya Sorokin stopped 22 shots.
Zach Parise and Josh Bailey each scored twice, and Kyle Palmier had the lone goal in the shootout as the New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4. Ilya Sorokin stopped Jake Guentzel, Sidney Crosby and Kris Letang in the shootout and finished with a career-high 43 saves for New York. Jake Guentzel had two goals and an assist, Crosby had two assist and Casey DeSmith made 33 saves for the Penguins, who lost for the fourth time in five games. Danton Heinen and Jeff Carter also scored for Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Penguins star Evgeni Malkin has been suspended four games for cross-checking Nashville's Mark Borowiecki in the face. The NHL's department of player safety announced the suspension after holding a hearing with Malkin about the play. Malkin was initially given only a four-minute double-minor penalty after striking Borowiecki in the mouth with his stick at the end of the second period Sunday. This is Malkin's second suspension after a one-game ban for high-sticking in 2019. This one costs him $190,000 in salary. He's eligible to return April 23 vs. Detroit.
Sidney Crosby scored the second of his two goals at 2:21 of overtime for his 1,400th career point, helping the Pittsburgh Penguins snap a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators. Crosby added an assist in his 1,100th game, becoming the seventh-fastest player in NHL history to reach the 1,400-point milestone. It was also Crosby’s 77th game-winning goal, one behind Evgeni Malkin and Jaromir Jagr for the most in team history. Jason Zucker also scored in regulation and Rakell assisted on all three goals for the Penguins. Casey DeSmith stopped 33 shots. Matt Duchene and Nick Cousins had goals for Nashville, which lost its second straight.
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) - Brock Nelson scored twice in New York's three-goal second period and the Islanders advanced to the second round of the playoffs with a 5-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 6 on Wednesday night.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - New York's Josh Bailey took advantage of a sloppy giveaway by Pittsburgh goaltender Tristan Jarry, sending the puck into the wide-open net 51 seconds into the second overtime to give the Islanders a 3-2 victory in Game 5 on Monday night.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Tristan Jarry bounced back from a shaky performance to stop 39 shots, and the Pittsburgh Penguins evened their first-round playoff series with the New York Islanders with a taut 2-1 victory on Tuesday night.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Claude Giroux had two goals and an assist, Kevin Hayes gave Philadelphia a rare early lead, and the Flyers skated to an easy 7-2 victory over the first-place Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Bryan Rust scored two unassisted goals, Tristan Jarry made 23 saves and the Pittsburgh Penguins shut out the Washington Capitals 3-O Saturday night to reclaim first place in the East Division.
WASHINGTON (AP) - Jake Guentzel scored his 22nd goal 2:11 into overtime to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-4 victory over the Washington Capitals on Thursday night in a result that clinched both teams' place in the playoffs.