Pirates' catcher Roberto Perez to have surgery, out for season

PITTSBURGH — Catcher Roberto Perez, who was signed by the Pittsburgh Pirates to replace Jacob Stallings this past offseason, suffered a hamstring injury while running the bases on May 7 and on Thursday, Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk announced that Perez will have surgery on the hamstring, ending his season.
Perez was already not expected to return until July, having been placed on the 60-day injured list on May 11, so this is a blow to a position that’s already seen some struggles this year.
Rookie Jack Suwinski, who attended high school 20 minutes from Wrigley Field, hit a tiebreaking home run and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cubs 3-2, ending Chicago’s four-game winning streak. Suwinski made his major league debut this season and began the day hitting .183 with two homers. With the score 2-all, the 23-year-old outfielder from Taft High School opened the fifth inning with a drive off Drew Smyly that barely cleared the center field wall. Michael Chavis’ single in the third snapped the Pirates’ scoreless streak of 20 innings. They scored in the eighth inning of Sunday’s 1-0 win over the Reds despite being no-hit by Hunter Greene and Art Warren, then lost 9-0 and 7-0 earlier this week at Wrigley Field.
Keegan Thompson combined with three relievers on a five-hitter, and the Chicago Cubs shut out he Pittsburgh Pirates for the second straight game, a 7-0 win that extended their winning streak to a season-best four. Jonathan Villar hit a go-ahead, solo homer in the third and added an RBI single. Pittsburgh has not scored since the eighth inning Sunday, when the Pirates beat Cincinnati 1-0 despite not getting any hits. The Pirates had five hits Tuesday and have just nine in three games, dropping their batting average to .223. The shutout was the fifth against Pittsburgh this season.
Willson Contreras led off with a double and became a rare leadoff hitter with a first-inning grand slam as the Chicago Cubs burst to an eight-run lead and beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-0. Contreras became the 10th leadoff hitter since 1901 with a first-inning slam, the first since Houston’s George Springer off Kansas City’s Edinson Vólquez on June 24, 2016. The slam was the 100th homer of Contreras’ career. Wade Miley retired his first 14 batters before Michael Chavis lined a single to left and ended a 13-inning hitless streak for Pittsburgh batters.
Reds starter Hunter Greene and reliever Art Warren combined to allow zero hits in a complete game, but it didn’t count as a no-hitter — or even a win — because the Pittsburgh Pirates eked out a run in the bottom of the eighth inning for a 1-0 win. This was the sixth time in big league history since 1901 that a team has won despite not getting any hits. It last happened in 2008 when Jered Weaver and Jose Arredondo of the Angels lost while holding the Dodgers hitless. By Major League Baseball record-keeping rules, Cincinnati’s accomplishment isn’t an official no-hitter because its pitchers didn’t go at least nine innings. Greene, the prized Reds rookie, was pulled with one out in the eighth. Warren gave up an RBI groundout to Ke’Bryan Hayes for the only run.
Mike Moustakas homered twice and Brandon Drury drove in four runs to lead the resurgent Cincinnati Reds to an 8-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Moustakas hit a solo shot into the right field stands in the fourth inning to break a 2-2 tie. In the seventh, he had another solo homer to make it 8-2, two batters after Drury had a two-run drive. It was the 15th multihomer game for Moustakas. He helped the Reds win for the sixth time in eight games following a 3-22 start. Tyler Mahle won for the first time since opening day.
Connor Overton got his first major league win and combined with two relievers on a four-hitter for the Cincinnati Reds’ first shutout of the season, a 4-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. Overton allowed three hits and four walks in 6 1/3 innings with one strikeout. The 28-year-old right-hander got nine outs on ground balls. Luis Cessa got five straight outs, and Art Warren finished. Cincinnati has the worst record in the major leagues at 8-24; the Reds are 3-1 against Pirates and 5-23 against other teams.
Daniel Vogelbach hit a go-ahead homer in the seventh and the Pittsburgh Pirates took a series from the Los Angeles Dodgers for the first time in nearly five years with a 5-3 victory. Vogelbach lined a shot to the seats in right field off Daniel Hudson, putting the Pirates back in front after they squandered a three-run lead in the top of the seventh. Edwin Rios hit a three-run double for Los Angeles.
Justin Turner hit three of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ eight doubles and finished with four hits and four RBIs in an 11-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Dodgers hadn’t hit eight doubles in a game since moving to Los Angeles from Brooklyn in 1958. The franchise record is nine. Turner’s first double to deep center field capped a two-run first inning, and that was all the runs Tony Gonsolin and the Dodgers bullpen needed. The first run scored on back-to-back doubles by Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner. Gonsolin allowed one hit in five shutout innings and had five strikeouts while walking four.
Jose Quintana pitched six scoreless innings for his first win since 2019 and the first victory by a Pittsburgh starting pitcher this season as the Pirates beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1. The Pirates also ended a 16-game losing streak against the Dodgers dating to 2018 and snapped Los Angeles’ six-game winning streak. Quintana allowed four hits and four walks while striking out five. His previous win came on Sept. 5, 2019 at Milwaukee while pitching for the Chicago Cubs. The veteran left-hander has been plagued by injuries and ineffectiveness in recent seasons, going 20 starts and 42 appearances between victories.
Friday night’s game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds has been postponed because of heavy rain. The teams will make the game as part of a split doubleheader on July 7. The break might be welcomed by the Reds, who have lost the last nine in a row and 20 of the last 21. Right-hander Connor Overton was schedule to make his second start for the Reds since being called up from Triple-A Louisville, and right-hander JT Brubaker was scheduled to go for the Pirates. The teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader on Saturday.
Bryan Reynolds doubled in Pittsburgh’s two-run seventh inning, and the Pirates beat the Detroit Tigers 7-2 to split a doubleheader. The Tigers won the first game 3-2 with the help of two key errors by the Pirates. After pitching 4 2/3 scoreless innings in the first game, the Tigers’ bullpen struggled in the nightcap. Gemel had five hits in across the two games. Tigers reliever Drew Hutchinson (0-2) got the loss in the second game, while Alex Lange got the win in the first. Pirates reliever Zach Thompson got the win in the first game, and Bryse Wilson was charged with the loss.
Joe Musgrove struck out eight over seven solid innings and the San Diego Padres beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2. The game was Musgrove’s second with the Padres at PNC Park since being traded from Pittsburgh to San Diego after the 2020 season. He pitched three years for the Pirates. Musgrove looked comfortable in his old stomping grounds, scattering seven hits while allowing just one run. He improved to 4-0.
Ha-Seong Kim and Jake Cronenworth homered, and Yu Darvish pitched six effective innings to lead the San Diego Padres to a 7-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night. Kim was 2 for 4 with a two-run home run in the second inning to tie the game at 2. Cronenworth, who also went 2 for 4, then belted a solo shot in the seventh to finish the scoring. The Padres to their fourth straight win and ninth in the last 11 games. Zach Thompson gave up four runs in 3 1/3 innings. Daniel Vogelbach hit two RBI singles for Pittsburgh, and Diego Castillo and Andrew Knapp also had two hits.
Andrew McCutchen’s go-ahead two-run single in the top of the ninth inning rallied the Milwaukee Brewers past the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 to complete a three-game sweep. McCutchen, a five-time All-Star in Pittsburgh, began the game with a leadoff home run. In the ninth, he delivered a single to right field off Pirates closer Chris Stratton. McCutchen, now primarily a designated hitter for the Brewers, finished with three hits to boost his batting average to .250.
Aaron Ashby combined with four relievers on a one-hitter, Tyrone Taylor singled home the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1. Neither team got a hit until the sixth inning. Ashby’s no-hit bid ended when Bryan Reynolds hit a hard shot that deflected off the glove of third baseman Mike Brosseau for a single. Making his second start of the season and sixth of his career, Ashby worked 5 2/3 innings, walking five and striking out six. The rookie left-hander allowed his only run on a double-play grounder in the sixth. Trevor Gott came on and struck out Michael Chavis to get the win.
Willy Adames homered twice and drove in a career-high seven runs, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 12-8. Adames hit a two-run blast in the first inning and a three-run drive during a six-run sixth for the NL Central-leading Brewers. It was the first multi-homer game of his career. He added a two-run double in the fifth and finished 4 for 5, raising his batting average 45 points to .239. Reliever Brent Suter got the win for Milwaukee and Josh Hader got the last out for his major league-leading ninth save. Reliever Aaron Fletcher took the loss for Pittsburgh.
The Pittsburgh Pirates have added another arm to their weary pitching staff. They brought up right-hander Beau Sulser from Triple-A Indianapolis. It’s the first major league promotion for Sulser, the brother of Miami Marlins reliever Cole Sulser. Beau Sulser turns 28 on May 5. He went 1-2 with a 2.13 ERA in three starts with Indianapolis. To make room on Pittsburgh’s 40- and 28-man rosters, outfielder Anthony Alford was designated for assignment. Alford was reinstated from the 10-day injured list on Friday after being sidelined by a right wrist sprain.
Dillon Peters keyed a solid performance by Pittsburgh’s bullpen and Kevin Newman had two hits to help the Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 4-3. Peters pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief of JT Brubaker and allowed one hit while running his season-opening scoreless streak to 10 1/3 innings over five appearances. Chicago lost for the fifth time in six games overall — even after the day after it collected 23 hits during a historic romp. Ian Happ hit his first homer of the season for the Cubs.
Roberto Perez drove in three runs, Michael Chavis broke a tie with a home run in the fourth inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 4-2. The Cubs were held scoreless over the final seven innings by Pirates left-hander Jose Quintana and four relievers. The game that started nearly six hours late because of forecasted inclement weather. The Pirates have won two consecutive games, while the Cubs dropped their fourth consecutive game.
Daniel Vogelbach hit a two-run homer, Yoshi Tsutsugo had a two-run double and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied past the Chicago Cubs 4-3. The Pirates rebounded from a three-game sweep at Milwaukee with nine hits in the opener of a four-game series at Chicago. Pittsburgh starter Bryce Wilson allowed Rafael Ortega’s leadoff single in the first, then walked three straight batters. Jonathan Villar added a sacrifice fly for a 2-0 lead, and Seiya Suzuki had an RBI groundout in the second for a 3-0 edge. Vogelbach homered in the third, and Tsutsugo’s double made it 4-3 Pirates in the fifth.
Brandon Woodruff pitched hitless ball into the sixth inning, Rowdy Tellez homered for the second straight day and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-2 for a three-game sweep. Woodruff gave up just one hit, a one-out single by former teammate Daniel Vogelbach in the sixth. After pitching five shutout innings in a win over St. Louis in his last outing, Woodruff struck out nine and walked two in six scoreless innings to beat the Pirates. Josh Hader earned his sixth save in six tries, finishing off Milwaukee’s fourth straight win. Tellez hit a solo homer and Keston Hiura later added a three-run drive.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Six St. Louis relievers combined to allow three runs in seven innings, Paul DeJong and Lars Nootbaar homered, and the Cardinals hung on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6 on Thursday, completing a three-game sweep.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Adam Wainwright extended his dominance of Pittsburgh with a complete game, two-hit shutout and helped himself with a pair of hits as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pirates 4-0 on Wednesday night.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - J.A. Happ combined with a trio of relievers on a one-hitter, Tommy Edman and Paul DeJong homered early and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the skidding Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 on Tuesday night.
CINCINNATI (TNS) - Over the past seven weeks, while the Pirates bullpen had struggled to find traction, Wil Crowe began to take his season in a different direction, showing signs of consistent production.
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Pinch-hitter Rowdy Tellez launched a three-run homer with two outs in the seventh inning to put the Milwaukee Brewers ahead for good in a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Wil Crowe and two relief pitchers combined on a one-hitter, and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a four-game losing streak with a 7-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Omar Narvaez homered and had four RBIs, Brett Anderson pitched six strong innings and the Milwaukee Brewers scored eight runs in the first two innings to roll past the Pittsburgh Pirates for a 9-0 victory on Tuesday night.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Pirates have agreed to trade All-Star second baseman Adam Frazier to the playoff-contending San Diego Padres for three minor leaguers, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
PHOENIX (AP) - Pavin Smith and Daulton Varsho hit consecutive homers in the seventh inning for the go-ahead runs and the Arizona Diamondbacks finished a three-game sweep of the Pittsburgh Pirates with a 6-4 victory Wednesday.