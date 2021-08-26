Snakes bite Bucs, 5-2

PITTSBURGH (TNS) — The Pirates once again brought the brooms to the ballpark on Wednesday. But the same as they have far too many times this season, they left without actually using them.

Unless you count snapping them in half out of frustration.

Pirates

PITTSBURGH (TNS) — The Pirates once again brought the brooms to the ballpark on Wednesday. But the same as they have far too many times this season, they left without actually using them.

Dodgers beat Pirates 2-1 on HRs by McKinney and Muncy
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night for their fourth straight victory.

Pirates' bats go cold in Game 2 of doubleheader vs. Brewers

PITTSBURGH — At some point between the end of Game 1 and the start of Game 2, the spigot turned off. The Pirates, who racked up season-highs in runs (14) and hits (19) just hours earlier, struggled to replicate that success in the nightcap.

Career day from Kevin Newman carries Pirates to Game 1 win

Kevin Newman wasn’t even supposed to start the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. When the Pirates released their lineup, it initially had Anthony Alford in left field, Hoy Park at shortstop and Newman sitting on the bench.

Newman's four 2B tie MLB record, lead Pirates over Brewers
Newman's four 2B tie MLB record, lead Pirates over Brewers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kevin Newman tied a major league record with four doubles — in successive innings, no less — and the Pittsburgh Pirates rolled over the Milwaukee Brewers 14-4 Saturday to snap their eight-game losing streak in the first game of a doubleheader.

Moran homers twice in 7-6 loss to Cardinals
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Six St. Louis relievers combined to allow three runs in seven innings, Paul DeJong and Lars Nootbaar homered, and the Cardinals hung on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6 on Thursday, completing a three-game sweep.

Wainwright pitches two-hit shutout, Cards top Pirates 4-0
Wainwright pitches two-hit shutout, Cards top Pirates 4-0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adam Wainwright extended his dominance of Pittsburgh with a complete game, two-hit shutout and helped himself with a pair of hits as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pirates 4-0 on Wednesday night.

Park gets Bucs' lone hit in 4-1 loss
PITTSBURGH (AP) - J.A. Happ combined with a trio of relievers on a one-hitter, Tommy Edman and Paul DeJong homered early and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the skidding Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Happ, Cards bullpen combine on 1-hitter, top Pirates 4-1
Happ, Cards bullpen combine on 1-hitter, top Pirates 4-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — J.A. Happ combined with a trio of relievers on a one-hitter, Tommy Edman and Paul DeJong homered early and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the skidding Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Buccos on wrong end of 10-0 blowout

CINCINNATI (AP) - Mike Moustakas went 3 for 4 with three doubles and two RBIs in his return from the injured list to spark the Cincinnati Reds to a 10-0 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.

Pirates drop series' finale with Brewers
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Pinch-hitter Rowdy Tellez launched a three-run homer with two outs in the seventh inning to put the Milwaukee Brewers ahead for good in a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon.

Pinch-hit HR by Tellez gives Brewers 4-2 win over Pirates
Pinch-hit HR by Tellez gives Brewers 4-2 win over Pirates

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Pinch-hitter Rowdy Tellez launched a three-run homer with two outs in the seventh inning to put the Milwaukee Brewers ahead for good in a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon.

Escobar homers, triples as Brewers defeat Pirates 6-2
Escobar homers, triples as Brewers defeat Pirates 6-2

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer and an RBI triple to back up Eric Lauer’s five shutout innings in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.

Phils rout Bucs to avoid sweep

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Kyle Gibson pitched into the seventh inning in his Phillies debut and got plenty of support as Philadelphia avoided a series sweep by pounding the Pittsburgh Pirates 15-4 on Sunday.

Pirate pitchers limit Phils to 1 hit
Pirate pitchers limit Phils to 1 hit

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Wil Crowe and two relief pitchers combined on a one-hitter, and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a four-game losing streak with a 7-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.