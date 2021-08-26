Snakes bite Bucs, 5-2

PITTSBURGH (TNS) — The Pirates once again brought the brooms to the ballpark on Wednesday. But the same as they have far too many times this season, they left without actually using them.
Unless you count snapping them in half out of frustration.
Updated: August 26, 2021 @ 4:39 am
Pittsburgh Pirates (42-77, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (73-46, second in the NL West)
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Max Muncy hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning, lifting the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night for their fourth straight victory.
Pittsburgh Pirates (42-76, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (72-46, second in the NL West)
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Dillon Peters' Pirates debut probably didn't carry the same weight as some others this year.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Willy Adames scored twice, Christian Yelich had two hits and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the sloppy Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 on Sunday.
Milwaukee Brewers (71-47, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (42-75, fifth in the NL Central)
PITTSBURGH — At some point between the end of Game 1 and the start of Game 2, the spigot turned off. The Pirates, who racked up season-highs in runs (14) and hits (19) just hours earlier, struggled to replicate that success in the nightcap.
Kevin Newman wasn’t even supposed to start the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader. When the Pirates released their lineup, it initially had Anthony Alford in left field, Hoy Park at shortstop and Newman sitting on the bench.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kevin Newman tied a major league record with four doubles — in successive innings, no less — and the Pittsburgh Pirates rolled over the Milwaukee Brewers 14-4 Saturday to snap their eight-game losing streak in the first game of a doubleheader.
Milwaukee Brewers (70-46, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (41-74, fifth in the NL Central)
PITTSBURGH — The Pirates’ game Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers was postponed because of inclement weather. The teams will now play a split doubleheader on Saturday, with each game lasting seven innings.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A game scheduled between the Milwaukee Brewers and Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night was postponed because of rain and will be made up as part of a day-night doubleheader Saturday.
Milwaukee Brewers (70-46, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (41-74, fifth in the NL Central)
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Six St. Louis relievers combined to allow three runs in seven innings, Paul DeJong and Lars Nootbaar homered, and the Cardinals hung on to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6 on Thursday, completing a three-game sweep.
St. Louis Cardinals (57-56, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (41-73, fifth in the NL Central)
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Adam Wainwright extended his dominance of Pittsburgh with a complete game, two-hit shutout and helped himself with a pair of hits as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pirates 4-0 on Wednesday night.
St. Louis Cardinals (56-56, third in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (41-72, fifth in the NL Central)
PITTSBURGH (AP) - J.A. Happ combined with a trio of relievers on a one-hitter, Tommy Edman and Paul DeJong homered early and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the skidding Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 on Tuesday night.
CINCINNATI (AP) - Mike Moustakas went 3 for 4 with three doubles and two RBIs in his return from the injured list to spark the Cincinnati Reds to a 10-0 rout of the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday night.
CINCINNATI (TNS) - Over the past seven weeks, while the Pirates bullpen had struggled to find traction, Wil Crowe began to take his season in a different direction, showing signs of consistent production.
Pittsburgh Pirates (41-67, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (57-51, second in the NL Central)
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Pinch-hitter Rowdy Tellez launched a three-run homer with two outs in the seventh inning to put the Milwaukee Brewers ahead for good in a 4-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon.
Pittsburgh Pirates (41-66, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (64-44, first in the NL Central)
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewers starter Adrian Houser was pulled with a no-hitter intact in the seventh inning, and Gregory Polanco and the Pittsburgh Pirates rallied to eventually beat Milwaukee 8-5 in the 10th Tuesday night.
Pittsburgh Pirates (40-66, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (64-43, first in the NL Central)
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Eduardo Escobar hit a three-run homer and an RBI triple to back up Eric Lauer's five shutout innings in the Milwaukee Brewers' 6-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Kyle Gibson pitched into the seventh inning in his Phillies debut and got plenty of support as Philadelphia avoided a series sweep by pounding the Pittsburgh Pirates 15-4 on Sunday.
Philadelphia Phillies (51-53, third in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (40-64, fifth in the NL Central)
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jacob Stallings drove in the winning run with a fielder’s choice in the bottom of the ninth inning, giving the Pittsburgh Pirates a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday night.
Philadelphia Phillies (51-52, second in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (39-64, fifth in the NL Central)
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Wil Crowe and two relief pitchers combined on a one-hitter, and the Pittsburgh Pirates snapped a four-game losing streak with a 7-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.
Philadelphia Phillies (51-51, second in the NL East) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (38-64, fifth in the NL Central)
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Manny Pia hit two homers and drove in a career-high five runs as the Milwaukee Brewers routed the Pittsburgh Pirates 11-0 on Thursday night.
