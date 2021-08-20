THURSDAY, AUG. 19

Clarion girls' basketball game postponed

  • Updated

The Clarion High School girls' basketball team's game against Quigley Catholic, scheduled for tonight at Fox Chapel, has been postponed to 7:30 pm Thursday at Karns City High School.

Colts pull off epic comeback

  • AP
  • Updated

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Chuck Pagano couldn't believe his eyes. Andrew Luck couldn't believe his ears. Colts fans couldn't believe the scoreboard, and the Kansas City Chiefs couldn't believe their incredibly bad luck.

Knights post first Region 5 triumph

  • From Staff Reports
  • Updated

SHARON - Isaac Drain scored a season-high 19 points to lead four players in double figures as Franklin outlasted homestanding Sharon, 73-68, in overtime on Saturday in Region 5 boys basketball action.

Malkin nets two goals in Pens' win

  • AP
  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Evgeni Malkin woke up Sunday morning, texted Pittsburgh Penguins coach Dan Bylsma and told him he was good to go after missing nine games because of an ailing left leg.

Clarion women rally for 68-66 victory

  • From Staff Reports
  • Updated

EAST STROUDSBURG - Tania Holmes' two free throws with 32 seconds to play completed a comeback from double-digits down for the Clarion University women's basketball team giving the Golden Eagles a 68-66 win at East Stroudsburg Saturday afternoon.

Strong excited to take over at Texas

  • AP
  • Updated

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Charlie Strong left a Louisville program that needed to punch its way into the national spotlight for the Texas Longhorns, who live smack in the middle with their enormous wealth, swagger, political intrigue and championship expectations.

Pitt nets first ACC win

  • AP
  • Updated

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Pittsburgh spent the first half of its Atlantic Coast Conference debut misfiring on offense while watching North Carolina State control the glass and beat the Panthers down the floor.

Golden to remain with Hurricanes

  • AP
  • Updated

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) - Miami football coach Al Golden said Sunday he is not a candidate for any other job, ending days of silence and speculation about his future with the Hurricanes.

Saints nab first playoff road win

  • AP
  • Updated

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - After erasing nearly a half-century of road playoff frustration, a trip to Seattle shouldn't be intimidating for Drew Brees, Shayne Graham and the New Orleans Saints.

Martin, Orpik prep for Sochi
Martin, Orpik prep for Sochi

  • AP
  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Paul Martin and Brooks Orpik heard the powers-that-be in USA Hockey emphasize that the criteria for the 2014 Olympic team would be based on both a player's current level of play and his career body of work.

Nadal reaches semis in Qatar

  • AP
  • Updated

DOHA, Qatar (AP) - Top-seeded Rafael Nadal was the only seed remaining at the Qatar Open after he beat seventh-seeded Ernests Gulbis 7-5, 6-4 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Sooners silence Alabama
Sooners silence Alabama

  • AP
  • Updated

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Trevor Knight passed for 348 yards and four touchdowns and No.11 Oklahoma took down third-ranked Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, 45-31 on Thursday night.