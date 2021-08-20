THURSDAY, AUG. 19
BOYS GOLF
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
THURSDAY, AUG. 19
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 6
High School football season got underway, unfortunately Mother Nature intervened half-way through many games causing the suspension of play with lightning in the area and then near monsoon like rain.
Oil City native Ben Koyack has been drafted in the seventh round by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
THURSDAY, FEB. 19
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 18
THURSDAY, FEB. 12
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 11
TUESDAY, FEB. 10
MONDAY, FEB. 9
THURSDAY, FEB. 5
BOYS BASKETBALL
TUESDAY, FEB. 3
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 28
THURSDAY, JAN. 22
The Clarion High School girls' basketball team's game against Quigley Catholic, scheduled for tonight at Fox Chapel, has been postponed to 7:30 pm Thursday at Karns City High School.
Saturday's Scores
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Bobby Bowden has a big decision to make today.
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) - Team Destiny vs. Team Domination.
CINCINNATI (AP) - Philip Rivers' gloved hands found the right touch in the January cold.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Chuck Pagano couldn't believe his eyes. Andrew Luck couldn't believe his ears. Colts fans couldn't believe the scoreboard, and the Kansas City Chiefs couldn't believe their incredibly bad luck.
SHARON - Isaac Drain scored a season-high 19 points to lead four players in double figures as Franklin outlasted homestanding Sharon, 73-68, in overtime on Saturday in Region 5 boys basketball action.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Evgeni Malkin woke up Sunday morning, texted Pittsburgh Penguins coach Dan Bylsma and told him he was good to go after missing nine games because of an ailing left leg.
EAST STROUDSBURG - Tania Holmes' two free throws with 32 seconds to play completed a comeback from double-digits down for the Clarion University women's basketball team giving the Golden Eagles a 68-66 win at East Stroudsburg Saturday afternoon.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Charlie Strong left a Louisville program that needed to punch its way into the national spotlight for the Texas Longhorns, who live smack in the middle with their enormous wealth, swagger, political intrigue and championship expectations.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Pittsburgh spent the first half of its Atlantic Coast Conference debut misfiring on offense while watching North Carolina State control the glass and beat the Panthers down the floor.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - Home or away. Late summer or during one of the coldest nights of the year.
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) - Miami football coach Al Golden said Sunday he is not a candidate for any other job, ending days of silence and speculation about his future with the Hurricanes.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - After erasing nearly a half-century of road playoff frustration, a trip to Seattle shouldn't be intimidating for Drew Brees, Shayne Graham and the New Orleans Saints.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Paul Martin and Brooks Orpik heard the powers-that-be in USA Hockey emphasize that the criteria for the 2014 Olympic team would be based on both a player's current level of play and his career body of work.
UNIVERSITY PARK (AP) - Bill O'Brien inherited a Penn State program rocked by scandal, on the cusp of crippling sanctions, and staring at a murky future.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - The Buccaneers say Lovie Smith is the ideal man to coach Tampa Bay.
DOHA, Qatar (AP) - Top-seeded Rafael Nadal was the only seed remaining at the Qatar Open after he beat seventh-seeded Ernests Gulbis 7-5, 6-4 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Trevor Knight passed for 348 yards and four touchdowns and No.11 Oklahoma took down third-ranked Alabama in the Sugar Bowl, 45-31 on Thursday night.
NEW YORK (AP) - For the seventh consecutive season, at least one NFL team will be forced to play a playoff game at the stadium of an opponent with a worse record.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) - If the Bears make changes this offseason, it will not be at quarterback.
RENTON, Wash. (AP) - Wide receiver Percy Harvin has returned to the practice field for the Seattle Seahawks for the first time since the middle of November.
1 Bdrm carriage house (loft style interior) Oil City. Sit…
2VACANCY North Clarion County School District has an anti…
Harrisville - 5243 Pittsburgh Road (Barkeyville) Fri., Sa…
Lost (timid) orange cat with a little bit of white at Sug…
If you see.. Niki Volmrich wish her a... Happy 35th Feldm…
Baughman’s Market - Peaches, Sweet Corn, Apples, Mellons.…
-Petersheim’s- Peaches (Bounty, SunHi, PF17 & 24 &…