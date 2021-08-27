Haskins to start in Steelers' final preseason game

PITTSBURGH (TNS) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will start quarterback Dwayne Haskins in tonight’s final preseason game in Carolina, but rookie running back Najee Harris will be among the many starters who will not play for the Steelers.
Coach Mike Tomlin said Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph will not play against the Panthers, leaving Haskins and Josh Dobbs to split the duties.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dwayne Haskins isn’t the same quarterback he was when he arrived in Pittsburgh in January. The self-doubt that crept in following his ignominious flameout in Washington is gone, replaced by a sense of confidence he believes will help him stick around when rosters are trimme…
PITTSBURGH (TNS) — The previous time we saw Ben Roethlisberger at Heinz Field, he was crying on the Steelers’ bench. He had just thrown four interceptions in a playoff loss to the Cleveland Browns, arguably the worst postseason loss in franchise history. But there was so much more to Roethli…
PITTSBURGH — The Steelers didn't waste any time getting Joe Schobert acclimated to his new surroundings. In his first practice since being acquired in a trade with the Jaguars, Schobert lined up with the first-team defense Sunday afternoon at Heinz Field.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Dwayne Haskins continued his push for the backup quarterback spot, throwing for 161 yards and a touchdown to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 24-16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.
CANTON, Ohio (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers followed a stumbling first half with a strong final 30 minutes to beat the Dallas Cowboys 16-3 on Thursday night in the first NFL preseason game in two years.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II said it's not "written in stone" this will be Ben Roethlisberger's final year with the team, even though the Steelers reworked their star quarterback's contract to enable him to come back for what appeared to be just one more season.
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu said on social media Friday that he recently tested positive for COVID-19, a week before he's due to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - General manager Kevin Colbert said he is not focusing on anything other than Ben Roethlisberger playing this season with the Steelers and did not say what the quarterback's future will be with the team.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Standing at just 5 feet 9 inches tall, Mike Hilton was the smallest player on the Steelers defense last season. But filling Hilton's shoes at slot corner after he signed a free agent contract with the Bengals in March will be one of the bigger challenges for the coaching s…
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - T.J. Watt proposed to Dani Rhodes, a professional soccer and his girlfriend of five years, two weeks ago. And if that old rule about spending at least two months salary on an engagement ring still applies, Watt was smart to pop the question when he did.