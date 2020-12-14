ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes and safety Taron Johnson returned an interception 51 yards for a score in the Buffalo Bills' 26-15 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

The Bills won for the sixth time in seven outings, and inched closer to claiming their first AFC East title since 1995 and third playoff berth in four seasons. Buffalo can clinch both as early as Monday night if Baltimore loses to Cleveland.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

+2
Steelers stumble over Bills
Steelers

Steelers stumble over Bills

  • Updated

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes and safety Taron Johnson returned an interception 51 yards for a score in the Buffalo Bills' 26-15 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.

+2
Perfection denied
National Sports

Perfection denied

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers spent three months flirting with perfection, insisting all the time they were far from flawless.

National Sports

Steelers' offense at ease operating on the fly

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers spent the first half against Baltimore stuck in neutral. James Conner couldn't get anything going on the ground. Ben Roethlisberger couldn't find any rhythm. And the NFL's last unbeaten team couldn't have looked more listless offensively.

Steelers have recorded a sack in 63 straight games
National Sports

Steelers have recorded a sack in 63 straight games

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The play that launched one of the most impressive streaks in NFL history began innocently - or maybe menacingly is the better word - with James Harrison in full flight, his No. 92 a blur as he chased down Joe Flacco for a 12-yard loss on a sunny afternoon in Baltimore.

National Sports

Tomlin: Race for right tackle too close to call

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The race between Chukwuma Okorafor and Zach Banner to be the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting right tackle appears to be a dead heat with just over a week to go before the season opener against the New York Giants.

Steelers' Pouncey eyes delicate balance
National Sports

Steelers' Pouncey eyes delicate balance

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Maurkice Pouncey didn't love the collective bargaining agreement the NFL Players Association reached with team owners just as the COVID-19 pandemic brought the league and the world to a standstill. Not even a little.

Big Ben: Back in top form
National Sports

Big Ben: Back in top form

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Three weeks into training camp and there is nothing different about Ben Roethlisberger's progress or his ability to throw the ball, which is good news for the Steelers.

+2
Strong on the corners
National Sports

Strong on the corners

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Joe Haden could have taken Steve Nelson's arrival personally, a threat of sorts when the Pittsburgh Steelers splurged in free agency in March 2019 to bring in Nelson from Kansas City.

+2
Steelers: Crowded backfield
National Sports

Steelers: Crowded backfield

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (AP) - James Conner is tired of answering questions about his health. Really tired. The Pittsburgh Steelers running back remains adamant he can thrive in the NFL if he stays on the field.

Former Steeler Haselrig dies at 54
National Sports

Former Steeler Haselrig dies at 54

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Carlton Haselrig, a Pro Bowl right guard for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the early 1990s who is also the only wrestler in NCAA history to win six individual national championships, died Wednesday. He was 54.

Another tradition altered
National Sports

Another tradition altered

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) - Tim Flynn was looking forward to one final year as the mayoral host of training camp for the Dallas Cowboys in Oxnard, California.

National Sports

Steelers Hall of Fame game postponed

  • Updated

CANTON, Ohio (AP) - The NFL on Thursday canceled the Hall of Fame game that traditionally opens the preseason and is delaying the 2020 induction ceremonies for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Tomlin to support protests
National Sports

Tomlin to support protests

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin wants his players to feel comfortable speaking out about social justice in any way they see fit, provided it's done "thoughtfully and with class."

Tomlin returns to work
National Sports

Tomlin returns to work

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) - More than half the 32 NFL teams did not have coaching staffs at their facilities Friday even though the league had approved such returns where local governments allowed them.

Fitzpatrick feeling good
National Sports

Fitzpatrick feeling good

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Minkah Fitzpatrick is missing the somewhat leisurely pace of the NFL's organized team activities, when free time in the evenings allows teammates to develop the chemistry the Steelers safety considers critical to success.

Good news for Steeler fans
National Sports

Good news for Steeler fans

  • Ron Cook Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - I had been waiting for the news since March 19 when I spoke at length to Ben Roethlisberger. He told me that day that he vowed to his wife in September - on his way to his elbow surgery to re-attach three flexor tendons - that he wasn't going to trim his beard or cut his h…

Misguided optimism
National Sports

Misguided optimism

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - The Steelers' schedule was released on Thursday and by midday Friday many local pundits and observers had predicted them to be a 10- or 11-win team. The theory is that the Steelers won eight games last season without Ben Roethlisberger, and now that he is back, it has to b…

+4
Steelers' first-year players adapting to 'virtual' path
National Sports

Steelers' first-year players adapting to 'virtual' path

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (AP) - This isn't quite the way Anthony McFarland expected his NFL career to begin. Then again, the rookie running back knows he's not the only one whose first taste of the pros is coming via conference calls with members of the coaching staff followed by self-administered tests i…

Tomlin wants fairness
National Sports

Tomlin wants fairness

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Mike Tomlin conducted the Steelers' annual rookie camp from his home, like every other NFL head coach. But for as much as he's itching to get back to working in-person with his players, new and old, he wants to do so on two conditions.

Steelers go old school
National Sports

Steelers go old school

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers love to pick younger players. A little more raw material. A little less tread on the tires. In this year's draft, not so much.

+2
Steelers add speed, power
National Sports

Steelers add speed, power

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH - The Steelers spent the final day of the NFL draft adding speed at running back and, yes, even defensive tackle, but also adding toughness with a "people-mover" at guard and a 220-pound safety who could also become one of those trendy hybrid linebackers.

+2
Steelers grab Irish receiver
National Sports

Steelers grab Irish receiver

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Chase Claypool had no idea he was on the Pittsburgh Steelers' radar. Funny, the thing that struck offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner the most when he met the wide receiver at the NFL combine is how you couldn't miss him.

Should Steelers sign McCoy?
National Sports

Should Steelers sign McCoy?

  • Ron Cook Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - The Pittsburgh Steelers filled a major need at tight end by signing Eric Ebron. They added much-needed depth or perhaps even a starter on their offensive line by signing Stefen Wisniewski. They beefed up their special teams by signing Derek Watt and might even give him som…

Many sides of Bradshaw
National Sports

Many sides of Bradshaw

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Terry Bradshaw made national news last week during an interview on 93.7 The Fan when he hit Tom Brady harder than any linebacker. He said Brady wasn't the greatest quarterback of all time and rattled off four quarterbacks who were just as good, if not better, including Dan…

Ebron set for 'prime' time
National Sports

Ebron set for 'prime' time

  • Updated

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Eric Ebron isn't worried about Ben Roethlisberger's surgically repaired right elbow. The same goes for Ebron's balky ankle, which the newly signed Pittsburgh Steelers tight end said had "a whole lot of mess" in it before getting cleaned up in December.