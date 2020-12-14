Steelers stumble over Bills

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes and safety Taron Johnson returned an interception 51 yards for a score in the Buffalo Bills' 26-15 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.
The Bills won for the sixth time in seven outings, and inched closer to claiming their first AFC East title since 1995 and third playoff berth in four seasons. Buffalo can clinch both as early as Monday night if Baltimore loses to Cleveland.
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) - Josh Allen threw two touchdown passes and safety Taron Johnson returned an interception 51 yards for a score in the Buffalo Bills' 26-15 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers spent the first half against Baltimore stuck in neutral. James Conner couldn't get anything going on the ground. Ben Roethlisberger couldn't find any rhythm. And the NFL's last unbeaten team couldn't have looked more listless offensively.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - The play that launched one of the most impressive streaks in NFL history began innocently - or maybe menacingly is the better word - with James Harrison in full flight, his No. 92 a blur as he chased down Joe Flacco for a 12-yard loss on a sunny afternoon in Baltimore.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - The race between Chukwuma Okorafor and Zach Banner to be the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting right tackle appears to be a dead heat with just over a week to go before the season opener against the New York Giants.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Maurkice Pouncey didn't love the collective bargaining agreement the NFL Players Association reached with team owners just as the COVID-19 pandemic brought the league and the world to a standstill. Not even a little.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Joe Haden could have taken Steve Nelson's arrival personally, a threat of sorts when the Pittsburgh Steelers splurged in free agency in March 2019 to bring in Nelson from Kansas City.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Carlton Haselrig, a Pro Bowl right guard for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the early 1990s who is also the only wrestler in NCAA history to win six individual national championships, died Wednesday. He was 54.
CANTON, Ohio (AP) - The NFL on Thursday canceled the Hall of Fame game that traditionally opens the preseason and is delaying the 2020 induction ceremonies for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin wants his players to feel comfortable speaking out about social justice in any way they see fit, provided it's done "thoughtfully and with class."
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Minkah Fitzpatrick is missing the somewhat leisurely pace of the NFL's organized team activities, when free time in the evenings allows teammates to develop the chemistry the Steelers safety considers critical to success.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - I had been waiting for the news since March 19 when I spoke at length to Ben Roethlisberger. He told me that day that he vowed to his wife in September - on his way to his elbow surgery to re-attach three flexor tendons - that he wasn't going to trim his beard or cut his h…
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - The Steelers' schedule was released on Thursday and by midday Friday many local pundits and observers had predicted them to be a 10- or 11-win team. The theory is that the Steelers won eight games last season without Ben Roethlisberger, and now that he is back, it has to b…
PITTSBURGH (AP) - This isn't quite the way Anthony McFarland expected his NFL career to begin. Then again, the rookie running back knows he's not the only one whose first taste of the pros is coming via conference calls with members of the coaching staff followed by self-administered tests i…
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Mike Tomlin conducted the Steelers' annual rookie camp from his home, like every other NFL head coach. But for as much as he's itching to get back to working in-person with his players, new and old, he wants to do so on two conditions.
PITTSBURGH - The Steelers spent the final day of the NFL draft adding speed at running back and, yes, even defensive tackle, but also adding toughness with a "people-mover" at guard and a 220-pound safety who could also become one of those trendy hybrid linebackers.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Chase Claypool had no idea he was on the Pittsburgh Steelers' radar. Funny, the thing that struck offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner the most when he met the wide receiver at the NFL combine is how you couldn't miss him.
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Mike Tomlin doesn't need to let the post-NFL draft grades come in. The Pittsburgh Steelers coach is certain his team hit a home run in 2020 regardless of what happens over the next three day.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - The Pittsburgh Steelers filled a major need at tight end by signing Eric Ebron. They added much-needed depth or perhaps even a starter on their offensive line by signing Stefen Wisniewski. They beefed up their special teams by signing Derek Watt and might even give him som…
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Terry Bradshaw made national news last week during an interview on 93.7 The Fan when he hit Tom Brady harder than any linebacker. He said Brady wasn't the greatest quarterback of all time and rattled off four quarterbacks who were just as good, if not better, including Dan…
PITTSBURGH (AP) - Eric Ebron isn't worried about Ben Roethlisberger's surgically repaired right elbow. The same goes for Ebron's balky ankle, which the newly signed Pittsburgh Steelers tight end said had "a whole lot of mess" in it before getting cleaned up in December.