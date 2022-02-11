Watt named Defensive Player of Year

PITTSBURGH (TNS) — One year after losing out on NFL defensive player of the year honors in a close vote, Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt won the award Thursday night at the NFL honors in a landslide.
Watt received 42 first-place votes, beating out Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (five first-place votes) and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (three first-place votes). Donald had won the award in three of the previous four years and bested Watt 27-20 in first-place votes last year.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) — Steelers president Art Rooney II said the NFL has not seen enough advancement with hiring minority head coaches, but he defended how advancements and new policies implemented in the Rooney Rule have impacted front-office positions in the league.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 404 yards and five touchdowns, Travis Kelce caught a TD pass and threw another one, and the Kansas City Chiefs sent Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger into his anticipated retirement with a 42-21 blowout of the Steelers in the wild-car…
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mike Tomlin and Ben Roethlisberger are brutally honest about the Steelers’ chances of advancing past the wild-card round of the playoffs, especially given the Chiefs humiliated them just a few weeks ago in Arrowhead Stadium.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sam Darnold completed 19 of 25 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns, and the Carolina Panthers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 34-9 on Friday night in the preseason finale for both teams.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will start quarterback Dwayne Haskins in tonight’s final preseason game in Carolina, but rookie running back Najee Harris will be among the many starters who will not play for the Steelers.
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Dwayne Haskins continued his push for the backup quarterback spot, throwing for 161 yards and a touchdown to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 24-16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.
CANTON, Ohio (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers followed a stumbling first half with a strong final 30 minutes to beat the Dallas Cowboys 16-3 on Thursday night in the first NFL preseason game in two years.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II said it's not "written in stone" this will be Ben Roethlisberger's final year with the team, even though the Steelers reworked their star quarterback's contract to enable him to come back for what appeared to be just one more season.
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - General manager Kevin Colbert said he is not focusing on anything other than Ben Roethlisberger playing this season with the Steelers and did not say what the quarterback's future will be with the team.