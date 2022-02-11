PITTSBURGH (TNS) — One year after losing out on NFL defensive player of the year honors in a close vote, Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt won the award Thursday night at the NFL honors in a landslide.

Watt received 42 first-place votes, beating out Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (five first-place votes) and Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (three first-place votes). Donald had won the award in three of the previous four years and bested Watt 27-20 in first-place votes last year.

Watt named Defensive Player of Year

Big Ben's likely final outing ends in disappointing fashion
Big Ben's likely final outing ends in disappointing fashion

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 404 yards and five touchdowns, Travis Kelce caught a TD pass and threw another one, and the Kansas City Chiefs sent Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger into his anticipated retirement with a 42-21 blowout of the Steelers in the wild-car…

Panthers smother Steelers backups, 34-9

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sam Darnold completed 19 of 25 passes for 162 yards and two touchdowns, and the Carolina Panthers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 34-9 on Friday night in the preseason finale for both teams.

Haskins to start in Steelers' final preseason game

PITTSBURGH (TNS) — The Pittsburgh Steelers will start quarterback Dwayne Haskins in tonight’s final preseason game in Carolina, but rookie running back Najee Harris will be among the many starters who will not play for the Steelers.

Steelers seek consistency

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh Steelers offensive line coach Adrian Klemm says all five positions remain up for grabs along the team's revamped offensive front.

Steelers land their man

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke called linebacker Joe Schobert into his office after the final meeting of the day Thursday.

Another record in sight

  • Gerry Dulac Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
PITTSBURGH (TNS) - It was only five years ago when the Steelers came to Philadelphia in Week 3 of the 2016 season and were embarrassed by the Eagles, 34-3, and their rookie quarterback, Carson Wentz.

Haskins sparks Steelers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Dwayne Haskins continued his push for the backup quarterback spot, throwing for 161 yards and a touchdown to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 24-16 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night.

Big weekend for Steelers

CANTON, Ohio - It was a Steelers-centric night at the Pro Football Hall of Fame with three Steelers among the 20 members of the 2020 class. And they saved the best for last.

Steelers open preseason

CANTON, Ohio (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers followed a stumbling first half with a strong final 30 minutes to beat the Dallas Cowboys 16-3 on Thursday night in the first NFL preseason game in two years.

Faneca's goal realized

NEW YORK (AP) - Alan Faneca cracked open a fresh notebook at the start of each of his 13 NFL seasons and diligently filled it throughout the year with anything he thought might help him.

Rooney: 'Not written in stone' that this is Ben's final season

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II said it's not "written in stone" this will be Ben Roethlisberger's final year with the team, even though the Steelers reworked their star quarterback's contract to enable him to come back for what appeared to be just one more season.

Polamalu: A unique talent

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Steelers, like most NFL teams, enter the draft with a group of players they'd like to find a way to land with their first pick.

Colbert: Short-term focus

PITTSBURGH (TNS) - General manager Kevin Colbert said he is not focusing on anything other than Ben Roethlisberger playing this season with the Steelers and did not say what the quarterback's future will be with the team.