KNOX -- The 21st annual Sportsmanship I all-star basketball games will be played on Saturday at Keystone High School.
The all-star games will have a different look this year as a collection of some of the finest senior talent in District 9 and District 10 will take on some of the best senior players from District 7. The girls game will be played at 1 p.m. with the boys game to follow at 3 p.m. The cost is $5 for adults and $2 for children ages 12 and under.
Both games will feature a Yellow vs. Blue matchup with the Yellow representing the District 9-10 squad and the Blue representing the District 7 team.
In the boys game, several area athletes will be playing for the Yellow team including North Clarion's Aiden Hartle, Clarion-Limestone's Jordan Hesdon and Rylie Klingensmith and Union's Payton Johnston.
Hartle led all of District 9 in scoring at more than 25 points per game this past season while Hesdon and Klingensmith led the Lions to Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference and District 9 Class 2A titles this past year with Hesdon being named the KSAC MVP. Johnston, meanwhile, led the Golden Knights to their first PIAA victory in 49 years after averaging nearly 17 points a game.
Playing alongside them from District 10 are the likes of Cathedral Prep's Jake Sambuchino and Zion Barksdale, Warren's Parks Ordiway, Harbor Creek's Nick Krahe, Seneca's Logan Kibbe while DuBois Central Catholic's Luke Swisher will also be representing District 9. The team will be coached by C-L's Joe Ferguson and Cathedral Prep's Piotrowicz.
They will face off against a talented Blue Team featuring the likes of Deer Lakes' Bryce Robson, Bishop Canevin's Shea Champine, North Catholic's Andrew Maddalon, Baldwin's James Wesling, South Allegheny's Bryce Epps, New Castle's Isaiah Boice and Jonathan Anderson, Steel Valley's Makhai Valentine, Seneca Valley's Luke Lawson and Peters Township's Brendan McCullough.
A pair of area athletes in Keystone's Natalie Bowser and Redbank Valley's Alivia Huffman will try to lead the Yellow Team to victory. Both players were named first-team All-KSAC this past year with Huffman helping the Bulldogs win a District 9 Class 2A title and a spot in the second round of the PIAA playoffs.
They will be joined on the Yellow Team by Punxsutawney's Chloe Presloid, Fairview's Hope Garrity, Greenville's Grace Cano, McDowell's Jessica Hetz, Cathedral Prep's Tori Mayes, Harbor Creek's Samantha Zank, DuBois Central Catholic's Faith Jacob and Otto-Eldred's Katie Sheeler.
The Yellow Team will be coached by Fairview's Aaron Garrity and Otto-Eldred's Shawn Gray.
They will square off against a well-stocked Blue Team featuring Neshannock's Mairan Haggerty, Montour's Raegan Kadlecik, North Allegheny's Cam Phillips, Trinity's Eden Williamson, Indiana's Katie Kovalchick and Eve Fiala, Oakland Catholic's Halena Hill, Upper St. Clair's Mia Brown and Shaler's Haley Kostorick.
The Sportsmanship I Sportsperson of the Year Award will also be handed out on Saturday with former Clarion University wrestling coach Robert "Bob" Bubb taking home the 2023 honor. He will join such past recipients as Kentucky head basketball coach John Calipari, former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis and former PGA golfer Arnold Palmer.
In 26 years with the Golden Eagles program, Bubb compiled a record of 322-121-4 and coached five wrestlers to seven NCAA Division I titles. He also had eight teams finish in the top 15 and was named the 1986 NCAA Division I Coach of the Year.
When he retired in 1992, Bubb had a total of 27 Division I All-Americans, 29 Eastern Wrestling League champions and was one of only four coaches to surpass the 300-win mark.