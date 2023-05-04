Spring comes early to the South. A month ago, North Carolina was showing spring’s early colors and the leaves were breaking, like our woods are now. We headed south, taking a breather from the year and a half of hustling Bob’s book “River Boots” and Linda’s coloring and wildlife learning book, “Eastern Wildlife Coloring Book” (both available locally and on Amazon).
Our mission was three-fold. We wanted to see family, ride a train and do some hikes. We seldom make a trip with only one purpose; it is too easy to end up disappointed.
To enliven the trip, we took a newly retired hiking buddy, Brian, along. The first day was a success as we visited New River Gorge National Park. We clambered over the wooden walkways and steps that provide the best and safest views of the high bridge that some folks feel compelled to parachute off. The West Virginia gorge, made by time and water and wind, is spectacular in its rugged depth. With spring approaching, the scene was tinting green.
In the parking lot, rubber rafts were sitting by the hundreds, awaiting their shot at besting the brawling river below. The Oscar Mayer Weiner Wagon was also there and we took the opportunity to photograph ourselves with it.
Then, a vintage 1960s Old Town Otter solo whitewater canoe arrived on top of another visitor’s car; we once owed a boat just like it. The trip was all good so far.
Later, as the sun was setting near Wytheville, Virginia, hunger drove us from the road. Knowing The Log House Restaurant was previously an outstanding dining experience, we went in, were seated, ordered, received our drinks and salads. Others came in and did the same. They received dinners, desserts, paid their bills and left. More came in. When an hour passed without our dinners arriving, we left after paying for our drinks and nothing more.
We next stopped at a big hotel to eat. The waiter didn’t seem to want to be bothered acknowledging us sitting there, so after 15 minutes we moved on to a restaurant that refused us entry as they were closing the doors for the day.
Thank goodness for IHOP. They kept us from starving.
The next morning we headed up onto the Blue Ridge Parkway. The day was perfect spring blue, the wild turkeys strutted, the deer grazed on new grass and the 45 mph speed limit allowed us to soak up endless views of rolling mountains, all higher than any here in Pennsylvania.
By afternoon, we were in North Carolina. We left the high road and headed to Stone Mountain State Park, where we hiked a 4.7-mile loop trail with a 1,000-foot elevation gain. The path ran past a long waterfall/cascade in a creek the size of either of our local Two Mile runs. Then the trail wound through woods and by a historic log cabin homestead.
While there, we were suddenly treated to (or startled by) a flyover by a low-altitude military jet. An off-duty soldier doing the same hike with his wife and four children told us a little about the plane, then we all went up a series of smooth rock ascents, aided by a secure cable handrail. Those four youngsters, ages seven and under, climbed and hiked, pushing us up the mountain, where we shared the views. In the parking lot, as we said good-bye, Linda rewarded their youthful exuberance with her coloring book.
Dinner that day was at Dooley’s in Wilkesboro, where we enjoyed reading about the demise of Tom Dooley, of song fame, on a “wide oak tree,” while we sipped a pint of “Two Burro” beer.
After a day or so of family visiting and a rainy day trip to Lake Norman State Park, we loaded into two vehicles and headed to Bryson City.
Along the way, we stopped at Local Roots Restaurant in charming Lincolnville. Bob had an excellent culinary first: flatbread with caramelized onions, peaches and honey. Bryson City, a touristy town about the size of Franklin, plays host to the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad.
The next day, with tickets in hand, we arrived early at the station so our relatives, who have limited walking ability, could take advantage of automated lifts to embark the train. Soon, we were rumbling along the track to Dillsboro. The eight-mile trip included snacks, a roving guitarist and a quasi-historian naturalist who had some minor accuracy issues.
We were paralleling the Tuckasegee River, about the size of Oil Creek. Oddly, to protect the riverbank from floodwaters’ destructive force, on one turn flat-crushed cars had been stacked and imbedded for several hundred yards. We also passed the site of the train wreck and escape in the movie “The Fugitive.” Likewise, those actual train cars were still scattered along the river.
Trains travel through the backyards of America. Many Americans store their dead lawnmowers, cars and life’s debris in their backyards. We’re not sure we actually saw any of the Great Smoky Mountains from the train, but the methodical rocking and railroad sounds were nice, as were the little tourist enterprises at Dillsboro.
We were constantly thinking of the grand views from the OC&T through Oil Creek State Park.
We returned to the family base at Denver, North Carolina, via the Blue Ridge Parkway. There, we once again were treated to expansive mountain views in shades of blue and purple, as the sun relaxed its hold on the day.
Near Cherokee, a bull elk with large velvet antler “buds” grazed roadside. A few miles farther, we passed the highest point on the parkway, near Balsam. At 6,053 feet elevation, this is nearly twice as high as any place in Pennsylvania.
After a lazy day in Denver, we three headed toward home. It was time to get Brian a little hiking, so we drove to the top of Mt. Mitchell, the highest point east of the Mississippi River at 6,684 feet above sea level, and walked to the viewing platform.
Spring, though having a strong foothold on the valley floor, was slow to climb the mountain. We hiked a mile out the ridgeline to Mt. Craig for a high elevation experience and to savor the scent of the balsam firs.
Off the mountain we regained spring, had a great steak in Boone at Peddler’s and a night’s sleep.
We decided there is nothing more awe-inspiring than mountaintop hiking, so the next day we headed for Mt. Rodgers, Virginia’s highpoint. Heavy fog and rain foiled that, so we stopped in Damascus for a cinnamon roll and coffee.
There, we talked to a young lady, trail name “Rover,” as she walked the Appalachian Trail where it passes through town. She still had a long way to go to Mt. Katahdin in Maine.
We stayed in Elkins, West Virginia, that night and did a walk in their park to loosen our “too many car miles” knees.
The next morning, as the frost was melting, we started up the 1.5-mile, 750-foot elevation gain trail to Seneca Rocks. We are hikers, not rock climbers, but we got close to the summit on the roundabout path, enjoyed the big view of rural countryside and then retreated to the only store open on the valley floor.
After eating, selling a few of each of our books and watching a white cat enjoy the year’s first real sunshine outside the café window, we moved on to the state’s highpoint, Spruce Knob at 4,863 feet, for a short loop hike. Coltsfoot greeted us up high, spring’s first bright-yellow wildflower.
That evening, we rented rooms with a view in Blackwater Falls State Park lodge, waited for an unwelcome snow to quit and did a short hike. The park’s falls and cascades are impressive.
The following morning, before saddling up the Subaru and riding north through the sometimes steep, sometimes rolling West Virginia countryside, we did the walkways around the namesake falls, filling up our camera card.
It was snowing when we pulled into our Venango County driveway, but we knew spring was quickly following us home.
(Bob and Linda Steiner are outdoor travel feature writers for The Derrick and The News-Herald.)