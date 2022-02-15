LOCK HAVEN -- Slippery Rock University's Cecily Greggs was recently named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Field Athlete of the Week for her performance at the Doug Raymond Invitational held at Kent State University this past weekend.
Greggs, a Lakeview High School graduate, entered the weekend with the top high jump mark in the league. She matched her season-best and NCAA provisional qualifying mark with a third place finish at Kent State after clearing 1.68 meters (5'6''). That effort is now tied for the top mark in the PSAC and ranks 26th among all Division II athletes.
Greggs is in her senior season with The Rock and won the PSAC Championship in the indoor high jump during the 2019-2020 season.
The 2021-2022 PSAC championships will be held on Feb. 26 and 27 at Edinboro.