Preseason

Aug. 13 — Seattle Seahawks, 7 p.m.

Aug. 20 — at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7 p.m.

Aug. 28 — Detroit Lions, 4:30 p.m.

Regular season

Sept. 11 — at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Sept. 18 — New England, 1 p.m.

Sept. 22 — at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.

Oct. 2 — NY Jets, 1 p.m.

Oct. 9 — at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Oct. 16 — Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 — at Miami, 8:20 p.m.

Oct. 30 — at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 — BYE

Nov. 13 — New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Nov. 20 — Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m.

Nov. 28 — at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m.

Dec. 4 — at Atlanta, 1 p.m.

Dec. 11 — Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Dec. 18 — at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Dec. 24 — Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m.

Jan. 1 — at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 7 or 8 — Cleveland, TBD

