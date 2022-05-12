Preseason
Aug. 13 — Seattle Seahawks, 7 p.m.
Aug. 20 — at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7 p.m.
Aug. 28 — Detroit Lions, 4:30 p.m.
Regular season
Sept. 11 — at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Sept. 18 — New England, 1 p.m.
Sept. 22 — at Cleveland, 8:15 p.m.
Oct. 2 — NY Jets, 1 p.m.
Oct. 9 — at Buffalo, 1 p.m.
Oct. 16 — Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 — at Miami, 8:20 p.m.
Oct. 30 — at Philadelphia, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 — BYE
Nov. 13 — New Orleans, 1 p.m.
Nov. 20 — Cincinnati, 8:20 p.m.
Nov. 28 — at Indianapolis, 8:15 p.m.
Dec. 4 — at Atlanta, 1 p.m.
Dec. 11 — Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Dec. 18 — at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Dec. 24 — Las Vegas Raiders, 8:15 p.m.
Jan. 1 — at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 7 or 8 — Cleveland, TBD