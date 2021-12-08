Named to the NCAA’s Team of the Decade coaching staff in 1991, Leas also served as International Chairman of Diving for the World University Games after the 1981 games in Bucharest, and was the National Rules Chairman for US Diving for 15 years. Leas was inducted into the Clarion Sports Hall of Fame in 1997.
BECKY RUTT
The impact of Becky Rutt on the sport of women’s swimming and diving cannot be overstated. In a short time as the Golden Eagles’ head coach, she turned Clarion into a national power, dominating the sport for close to a decade. A three-time Division II Women’s Coach of the Year in just eight seasons as Clarion’s women’s swimming coach, Rutt was selected to the NCAA Division II All-Decade team coaching staff in 1991. Rutt’s Golden Eagles won six national championships, placed second once and placed third once in her time as coach. She produced 25 national champions and 217 All-Americans in eight years while winning eight straight PSAC titles, and went 71-14 in dual meets. Rutt was inducted into the Clarion Sports Hall of Fame in 1996.