GROVE CITY -- Kye Winslow, Camden Smith, Nate Pfennigwerth were three-event winners, but it wasn't enough as the visiting Franklin boys swim team dropped a 96-74 decision to Grove City in a Region 1 meet. Alaina Brown was also a three-time winner, however the Eagles were able to pull off a clean sweep with an 84-83 win in the girls meet.
Winslow won the 200 individual medley and the 100 backstroke, Smith finished first in the 50 freestyle and the 100 butterfly and Pfennigwerth took first in the 100 free and the 100 breaststroke while the three also teamed with Ethan Nightingale to claim victory in the 400 free relay.
Brown took first place in the 500 free and the 100 breast while she also joined with Ellie Coyer, Jersie Porter and Sydni Hoobler to win the 200 medley relay. Hoobler was a double winner as she also took first in the 100 free and Allyson Wilson added a victory in the 100 back.
Franklin will close out the regular season on Thursday at Titusville.