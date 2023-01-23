Logan Rakow, Caleb Stover, Kallie Smith, Emily Russell, Brea Fennick and Madyson Kissell each were three-time winners as the Oil City swim team swept visiting Sharon on Monday night in a Region 1 meet.
Stover took first place in the 100 butterfly and the 100 backstroke while he also swam a leg on the winning 200 medley relay as the Oiler boys improved to 6-0 following their 106-59 defeat of the Tigers. He also cracked the No. 10 spot in the 100 fly on Oil City's all-time top ten list.
Rakow won the 50 freestyle while he also swam legs on the winning 200 medley and 200 free relays. Sam Smith and Charlie Motter made up the other two spots on the medley relay while Garrett Morse, Logan Richar and Connor Malek also competed in the free relay.
Bob Wheeler (500 free) and Elijah Collins (100 breaststroke) also won an individual event for the Oilers.
Sharon's Mark Cattron set a new pool record in the 200 individual medley with his winning effort of 2:01.93, besting the old mark that was set in 1983.
In the girls meet, Smith (100 fly, 100 breast), Russell (200 I.M., 100 free), Fennick (50 free, 100 back) and Kissell (200 free, 500 free) each won a pair of individual events as the Oiler girls upped their record to 4-2 after a 97-63 verdict over the Tigers.
Smith, who also cracked the No. 10 spot in OC's all-time top ten list in the 100 fly, Russell and Fennick also teamed with Ansley Svolos to win the 200 medley relay while Kissell joined with Annabella Sharrar, Kelly Weilacher and Nyssa Hanlon to claim the 200 free relay.
Oil City will travel to Brookville on Thursday.
FHS boys roll
Led by quadruple winners Nathan Pfennigwerth and Camden Smith, Franklin's boys swim team cruised past visiting Titusville, 104-64 in a Region 1 meet at the Franklin YMCA. The Rockets earned a split, however, by taking the girls meet, 111-59.
Pfennigwerth picked up individual wins in both the 200 I.M. and 100 breaststroke while Smith had firsts in the 50 free and 100 fly. Pfennigwerth also swam a leg on both the 200 medley and 200 free relays while Smith did the same on the victorious 200 and 400 free relays.
Kye Winslow and Dathan Weaver were triple winners as coach Charlie Smith's Knights improved to 5-2 overall and 4-2 in the region. Winslow took the 100 back and was on the medley and 400 free relays while Weaver claimed the 100 free and was on both the 200 and 400 free relays.
Double winners were Ethan Nightingale and Bryson Watson. Both were on the winning medley relay while Nightingale joined the 400 free relay and Watson the 200 free relay.
Coach Smith noted that Sam Ghering dropped nine seconds in the 100 free and also four seconds off his leg of the 400 free relay.
Franklin's girls team, which dipped to 2-4-1 overall and 2-3-1 in Region 1, received a pair of first-place finishes from senior Alaina Brown, who captured both the 500 free and the 100 breaststroke.
"Alaina also qualified for districts in the 500 free, meaning she has qualified in all eight individual events, which is quite an accomplishment," coach Smith said.
He also lauded the effort of Abby Boland, who dropped nine seconds in the 100 free, seven seconds in the 50 free and more than six seconds in the 400 free relay.
Franklin will be back in the pool on Thursday at Slippery Rock.