SLIPPERY ROCK -- Led by triple winner Charlie Motter, Oil City's boys swim team remained undefeated following Thursday night's 112-50 Region 1 road victory over Slippery Rock. The host Rockets gained a split by taking the girls meet, 119-50.
Oil City's boys won all three relay events and managed just three individual victories, but once again the team's depth turned the meet into a lopsided result.
Motter won the 100 breaststroke, Logan Rakow took the 500 freestyle and Bob Wheeler claimed the 200 freestyle event as coach Eric Smith's Oilers improved to 5-0 on the season.
The 200 medley relay team consisted of Caleb Stover, Connor Malek, Motter and Kade Morrison, the 200 freestyle relay was made up of Stover, Motter, Morrison and Garrett Morse while the 400 freestyle relay featured Malek, Rakow, Sam Smith and Logan Richar.
Slippery Rock's girls also were equally as dominant, taking first place in 10 of the 11 events.
Oil City's lone win came from Kalle Smith in the 100 backstroke. The Oiler girls dropped to 3-2 on the season.
On Saturday, Oil City's boys team will compete in the Iroquois Invitational and both the boys and girls teams will return to Region 1 action on Monday at home against Sharon.