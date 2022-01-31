SHARON -- Franklin's boys swim team finished strong, winning the final three events to manage a tie against homestanding Sharon, 85-85, in a Region 1 contest. The Knights' girls team didn't fare so well, coming out the short end of a 104-66 decision against the Tigers.
Kye Winslow, Camden Smith and Nate Pfennigwerth were all three-event winners in the stalemate. All three were a part of the victorious 200 medley relay and 400 free relay with Hunter Stevens joining them on the medley and Ethan Nightingale on the free.
Winslow added a solo win in the 100 back, as did Smith the 100 breast and Pfennigwerth in the 50 free, but it was a pair of non-winning performances that were nearly as important to tracking down the Tigers down the stretch.
"We were down 10 heading into the second-to-last event, and I pulled aside Orlando Fackler and Ben Yard and told them that they needed to out-touch their guys, and they did," Franklin head coach Charlie Smith said. "And that gave us the opportunity to tie."
On the girls side, Alaina Brown was a double winner, touching first in the 200 free and 500 free, while Emma Pfennigwerth picked up the only other win, claiming the 50 free.
With the decisions, the boys team now sits at 5-4-1 overall and 5-3-1 in R1 while the girls are 3-7 and 3-6.
Franklin will return to action when it travels to Grove City on Wednesday, a meet that was originally scheduled for Thursday.