The Tidioute Community Charter School (TCCS) Archery Team is heading to Lancaster this Friday March 24th to compete in the NASP Statewide Tournament. The twelve archers will be competing against close to 1,000 other archers. The top ten archers will get to head to the national competition in Kentucky.
The students TCCS is taking to states are seniors Lexis Drukenbrod, Arreanna Anderson, Jolynn Durlin, Caitlyn Banister, and Lynsey Arthur; juniors Ayden Bailor and Callan Patterson; sophomore Allyson Spencer; freshman Taylor Blystone; and 8th graders Emerson Shatz, Wyatt Greeley, and Alex Foster. The team is coached by Michael Patterson and Matt Irons.
In previous years the tournament was held at Penn State University, but this year it will be held at the Spooky Nook, a massive indoor archery venue. To qualify for the state tournament, the archers had to score over 220 out of 300 or show marked improvements between tournaments.
“I’m really hopeful that we will have a few archers who will be able to compete for one of those top ten spots,” said coach Patterson. “One of our seniors, Lexis Drukenbrod, had consistently shot well in tournaments this year, and we believe she is capable of making that next step. We also have some excellent young archers participating this year.”
The TCCS NASP team has been practicing four days a week since the end of September. Unfortunately, the team does not have a facility to practice in for next season; their practice building was removed from the team due to future building plans by the TCCS Foundation. If anyone knows of a building the team would be able to use for practice, please contact TCCS.
According to NASPSchools.org, “NASP is an activity that doesn’t discriminate based on popularity, athletic skill, gender, size, or academic ability. It’s a different kind of team sport. It’s open to any student. Its biggest supporters are professional educators. Teams come together around one thing: Archery. The National Archery in the Schools Program is an in-school program aimed at improving educational performance among students in grades 4th – 12th. And through it, students are learning focus, self-control, discipline, patience, and the life lessons required to be successful in the classroom and in life.”