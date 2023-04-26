at Meadville
MEADVILLE 4, ROCKY GROVE 1
Singles
Kevin Elwell (M) def. Alex Johnston, 6-2, 6-0.
Greg Sklenar (M) def. Tyler Thompson, 6-2, 6-2.
Brianna Barnett (RG) def. Brooke Hart, 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles
Chuck Koerner and Philip Randolph (M) def. Miranda Gardner and Cailyn Monaco, 6-0, 6-2.
Iris Andracki and Kyle Buttray (M) def. Chloe Kahl and Keynann Nye, 6-3, 6-1.
at Greenville
GREENVILLE 5, OIL CITY 0
Singles
Isaac Hightree (G) def. Jackson Dilks, 6-1, 6-2.
Alex Harcourt (G) def. Dylan Bly, 6-0, 6-2.
Finn Butcher (G) def. Spencer Greene, 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles
Saku Fujita and Bryce Stefanowicz (G) def. Simon Burkett and Austin Meehan, 6-2, 6-3.
Zach Morgan and Noah Christner (G) def. Sam Smith and Justin Garland, 6-4, 6-3.