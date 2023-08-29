at Oil City
Greenville 5, Oil City 0
SINGLES
Lily Butcher (G) def. Kiera Carll, 6-1, 6-3.
Summer Stitt (G) def. Gracie Singleton, 6-2, 6-3.
Ada Wentling (G) def. Natalie Arnink, 6-4, 6-3.
DOUBLES
Addie Kraeling/Brooke Wilkerson (G) def. Maddy Stephens/Maggie VanWormer, 6-1, 6-3.
Olivia Walker/Hannah McKinney (G) def. Mackenzie Canaan/Lauren Caralla, 6-1, 6-0.
at Hickory
HICKORY 4, FRANKLIN 1
Singles
Liz Gingras (H) def. Alysa Rial, 6-1, 6-2.
Leaha Rial (F) def. Kara Leonard, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2.
Ava Garrett (H) def. Abby Wolfe, 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles
Kelly Welton and Julia Missory (H) def. Angelina Wofford and Ruth Riddle, 6-0, 6-0.
Grace Roshala and Abbey Snyder (H) def. Brooke Habbyshaw and Jasmine Stewart, 6-0, 6-0.