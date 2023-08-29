at Oil City

Greenville 5, Oil City 0

SINGLES

Lily Butcher (G) def. Kiera Carll, 6-1, 6-3.

Summer Stitt (G) def. Gracie Singleton, 6-2, 6-3.

Ada Wentling (G) def. Natalie Arnink, 6-4, 6-3.

DOUBLES

Addie Kraeling/Brooke Wilkerson (G) def. Maddy Stephens/Maggie VanWormer, 6-1, 6-3.

Olivia Walker/Hannah McKinney (G) def. Mackenzie Canaan/Lauren Caralla, 6-1, 6-0.

at Hickory

HICKORY 4, FRANKLIN 1

Singles

Liz Gingras (H) def. Alysa Rial, 6-1, 6-2.

Leaha Rial (F) def. Kara Leonard, 7-6 (7-3), 6-2.

Ava Garrett (H) def. Abby Wolfe, 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles

Kelly Welton and Julia Missory (H) def. Angelina Wofford and Ruth Riddle, 6-0, 6-0.

Grace Roshala and Abbey Snyder (H) def. Brooke Habbyshaw and Jasmine Stewart, 6-0, 6-0.

