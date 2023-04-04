TENNIS
Sharon 4, Oil City 1
SHARON -- Spencer Greene came away with Oil City's lone victory as the Oilers lost a 4-1 match to Sharon in Region 1 boys tennis action.
Greene posted a 7-5, 6-3 decision over Andrew Joint in No. 3 singles, but the Tigers recorded wins in the other two singles matches while also sweeping both doubles matches in notching the victory.
Liam Klingensmith bested Jackson Dilks, 6-1, 6-0 in No. 1 singles while Ben Pollock defeated Dylan Bly, 6-0, 6-1 in No. 2 singles.
In doubles, Sharon's top tandem of Brian Nguyen and Sam Pollock orchestrated a 6-4, 6-3 win over Simon Burkett and Austin Meehan while the No. 2 tandem of Keegan Widmyer and Warren Hackett notched a 6-2, 6-1 decision over Justin Garland and Harlynn Myers.
Oil City will host Fairview on Thursday.