Oil City's boys tennis team came out on the wrong end of a sweep with a 5-0 loss to visiting Warren in Region 1 action.
Mason Stephens, John Pardee and Jackson Dilks all fell in straight sets in singles action with Stephens losing to Will Strasburg (6-0, 6-0), Pardee falling to Marky Lynds (6-1, 6-2) and Dllks stumbling against Abe Wolf (6-4, 6-4).
The Oilers (3-5, 3-4 R1) suffered the same fate in the doubles matchups with Eric Goughler and Spencer Greene losing to Owen Strandburg and Max Harrison (6-1, 6-1) before Dylan Bly and Sam Smith dropped 6-3, 6-0 sets to Adam Strandburg and Derek Hahn.
OC will next travel to Franklin today, where it will take on Rocky Grove.